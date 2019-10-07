LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After ending a 9-game Atlantic Coast Conference winning streak with Saturday's 41-39 win over visiting Boston College, the University of Louisville football team earned a strong presence in the league’s weekly awards.
Running back Javian Hawkins, who carried for 172 yards in the game, was named the ACC's back of the week. He ranks third in the league and 12th nationally in rushing at 112.4 yards per game.
Seth Dawkins was voted receiver of the week after a breakout game in which he caught six passes for a career-high 170 yards and a touchdown. He put the Cardinals up 14-7 with a 59-yard reception and also added a 77-yard catch later in the game.
Blanton Creque, who hit the game winning field goal with just over a minute to play, was named the ACC's kicker of the week.
And standout offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was named offensive lineman of the week after being a key component in Louisville’s season-high 664 yards of offense. He recorded eight knockdown blocks and played 80 snaps in the victory.
