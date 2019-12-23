LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville held its spot at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll after tumultuous week at the top.
Ohio State, which handed Kentucky its second straight loss in a trip to Las Vegas, jumped from No. 5 into the No. 2 spot.
Gonzaga ascended to the No. 1 spot to become the sixth different No. 1 team this season. The record for different No. 1 teams in a season is seven, but the Zags could be poised to stay a while, without another Top 25 team on their schedule.
Kentucky, on the heels of its back-to-back losses, fell to No. 19.
The Wildcats will play host to Louisville in their annual rivalry matchup at Rupp Arena on Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
Louisville is followed by Duke and Kansas, rounding out the top five, and Oregon, Baylor, Auburn, Memphis and Villanova fill out the top 10.
