LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’d have told people, when they first stepped onto campus, that Ryan McMahon and Dwayne Sutton would be two of the University of Louisville basketball team’s three captains in the 2019-20 season, you might’ve gotten some strange looks.
But that’s the look the Cardinals will have next season after head coach Chris Mack announced that McMahon and Sutton, along with junior Malik Williams were selected as captains in a vote of their teammates.
McMahon was lightly recruited out of high school, famously signing with then-Cardinals coach Rick Pitino after a recommendation from ESPN’s Dick Vitale. Sutton, a standout at duPont Manual High School, spurned an offer from Bellarmine University to attend UNC-Asheville before transferring back to Louisville. Williams started the final 20 games last season and posted four double-doubles in that time.
“Dwayne, Malik and Ryan have earned the vote of their teammates to be elected captains,” Mack said. “It’s clear that their efforts and actions in the offseason have gained the respect of their teammates. Leadership on any team is highly important and it’s especially key with so many new faces on our roster this season. I think each of them understands what it means to be a captain and are honored that their peers have chosen them.”
McMahon, who graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Marketing in the spring, had 15 double-figure scoring efforts last season, including a career-high 24 in a victory over nationally-ranked Michigan State. He also led the team at the free-throw line, shooting 95% last season. The Cardinals are 23-5 over the past three years when he scores at least eight points.
Sutton graduated in the spring with a degree in sport administration. He started all 34 games for Louisville last season and was third on the team in scoring at 10 points per game. CBS College Insider John Rothstein named him one of the nation’s top 10 “glue guys” in college basketball.
Williams, a 6-foot-11-inch junior from Fort Wayne, Ind., was third on the team in rebounding at 6.1 per game last season and averaged 7.7 points per game.
Louisville, which will be in its second season under Mack, has been ranked among the nation’s top five teams in numerous preseason rankings.
