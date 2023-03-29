LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women's basketball team fell short of advancing to a second straight Final Four in Sunday night’s 97-83 shootout loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight drew the largest audience ever to watch a non-Final Four NCAA Tournament game.
The Cardinals’ Elite Eight loss to Iowa, which got the first 40-plus-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history from Iowa star Caitlin Clark, drew an audience of 2.5 million, beating out both XFL games from the weekend and Sunday night’s prime-time NHL matchup.
That number followed news that the opening two rounds of the tournament drew ratings that were up 28 percent from a year ago. Saturday’s late national semifinal between South Carolina and Iowa is expected to break more records.
The Seattle Regional broke a 4-game attendance record for the women’s tournament, even without a local team in the regional field.
“We have an unbelievable game, we have an unbelievable product, and we need to keep telling people and showing people that we do,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said after his team’s loss to Iowa.
The Cardinals coach made a point to mention at every tournament stop this season that his women’s program at Louisville outdrew 10 men’s team’s in the ACC this season.
But he also was critical of some in the national media, who he says will run down losing teams – or even worse, ignore them – in favor of fewer storylines.
“I have been an advocate for women, for women's basketball, for women's sports, because it's important to me,” Walz said. “I have three daughters and if we want to continue to grow this and continue to get people to watch and support it, we all have to do a better job. We have to value our games. I'm watching that LSU-Miami (Elite Eight) game and it's 24-20, and I'm impressed at the defense that Miami's playing. I mean, LSU was the third, I think, highest offensive team in the country. (Miami) held them to 20-something points at the half. But instead of complimenting that, we talk, ‘Oh, it's a terrible offensive game.’ No, it's not. It's a great defensive game. I've watched men's games. They're in the 20s. But every time I listen to an announcer on a men's game in the 20s, they talk about what an unbelievable defensive game it is. We kill ourselves. We have to do better. It's mind-boggling to me that we as people who are trying to push and advocate for women's basketball, we hurt ourselves. It's got to stop.”
The women’s national semifinals are set for ESPN at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. The national championship game will be broadcast at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
