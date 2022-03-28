CRAWFORD | Louisville looks to 'scramble' Michigan with pressure defense in Elite Eight

WICHITA, Kan. (WDRB) -- The need for speed for the University of Louisville women's basketball team is evident. When the Cardinals -- the No. 1 seed in the Wichita Regional heading into Monday's 9 p.m. Elite Eight game against Michigan -- are at their best, the game is at its most frenetic.
Louisville is rushing ballhandlers, forcing quick decisions, and just when you think a team has found a seam, a Cardinal comes darting into it to steal the ball, or tip it, and off they go on the break.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz calls it "the scramble." It is so frantic that Louisville doesn't employ it for a full game. But as Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico observed, Walz has a feel for when to deploy it to its most lethal effect, like a defensive coordinator dialing up a blitz in the NFL.
Full-court pressure is nothing new, and certainly isn't for Louisville, where it has been a staple of the men's program for the better part of 50 years, and where Walz has used it from time to time with success. But this Louisville team seems to have gotten better at it as the season has gone on and its players have developed more chemistry.
"I think with our team, we can't press the whole game," sophomore Hailey Van Lith said. "We have to play with our endurance and kind of save it up to use it when we need it. Because if we do play it the whole game, they are going to figure it out, and they are going to get layups off of it. So we try to use it at strategic times."
Still, for teams that haven't seen it, the effect can be breathtaking. It certainly was for Michigan the first time the two teams met. The Cardinals forced 24 turnovers in a 70-48 win on Dec. 2 of last year. Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico said it was an eye-opener for her and her team, and it figured into its improvement as the season progressed.
"We definitely are a different team, and it definitely was December," she said. "But that's not to take anything away from Louisville. Obviously Louisville is one of the best teams in the country. They are a No. 1 seed for a reason. Their defense I think that first game really surprised me, was great, outstanding, probably better than I anticipated. And kind of a little bit of a wake-up call of, holy cow, this team just dialed it up against us. How are we going to handle that pressure? I think they have been able to do that against a number of teams this year, and that's going to be a challenge for us tomorrow. That's one of the many strengths of their team, their defensive intensity."
Louisville's "scramble" begins with senior Emily Engstler at the top. She is an instinctive defensive player, with the ability to make reads to get her hands onto balls that you don't think she can reach. In a tournament win over Gonzaga, she had 24 deflections. Walz asked former Louisville coach Rick Pitino – a fanatic charter of deflections -- how that would compare to some of the better performances from his team. The coach's response: "All-time record."
Barnes Arico said Engstler benefits from Walz giving her freedom to roam at the top of the press. But Walz countered that every move she makes is by design – when it works.
"It's all scripted. Everything she does -- except for when she, like, goes for a steal and misses. That's when she does it on her own," Walz said. "But everything else I've told her to do. That's why I'm a good coach. Now, she gambles and gets beat, dammit that's on her. That's not me."
Walz, as you might've guessed, was joking. But he followed with a serious assessment of Engstler's ability.
"Emily's instincts for the basketball are off the charts," he said. "She reads passing lanes, as well as any player we've had here since Angel McCoughtry. And when you start comparing someone to Angel, you're pretty darn good. And that's what Em does. She just she has a knack for the basketball. She can read people's eyes. The number of deflections that she has, she might not get a steal every time but she's making people start their offense a lot farther out. What looks like is going to be a clean entry pass into the post, she gets a hand on it. Now the post player has to step to the ball, so it takes them out of their scoring zone. There's a lot of things Em does that, you know, it's hard to prepare for if you're the other coach, because I don't even know what she's going to do. So I just tell her, just play it play the game, just be you. Now, there comes times when I'm like, Em, singles. We don't need home runs right now I just need singles. And she's gotten much better at knowing time and score and you know when it's OK to try to go for a steal. . . . But she has a little more freedom than most just because she's got that instinct of knowing where and when that next pass is coming."
As her teammates have learned how she plays, they've also learned that they can never stop running, or rotating to help for teammates who are running. The result is a frenzy that looks like it has no design, but is very much is rooted in rotation and recovery, and established principles of good defense.
The result is that it can kickstart a game that has slowed down. And that, the season has proved, is a good thing for this Louisville team that doesn't want to stand toe-to-toe and slug with other teams, but wants to dance around, Muhammad Ali style, and pick its spots.
"We have to get people moving," Walz said. "We've got to get people out of their sets and try to get them to the point where they're just playing basketball, where they're making reads instead of A goes to B goes to C. And now what's happening for us is, I tell our kids all the time, when the ball's in the air our feet have to be in the air. We're not flat-footed very often anymore. When you see a ball get skipped, I've got five kids moving. Instead of one moving and four watching to see where it's going to go, we're moving in in the direction of the pass. And that's what we have to do because when we can scramble and we're picking up for each other, what looks like an open pass ends up being a steal. And that's what we have to keep doing, and you know it took place several times in our game last night (against Tennessee) where it looked like they had a couple easy looks into the post out of transition and our rotation was right there. We got, I think, two steals off of that and knocked one out of bounds. People are going to score when you press but sometimes you're just trying to get him to play at the pace that you want."
The Cardinals are hoping they can ride that pace to the Final Four, and beyond.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.