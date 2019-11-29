NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) -- With a chance to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in college basketball, the No. 2-ranked University of Louisville basketball team did nothing to hurt its case against Western Kentucky University in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
This was a Black Friday beatdown. The Cardinals grabbed a nine-point lead before the game was seven minutes old, and WKU never got closer than that as Louisville cruised to a 71-54 win.
Preseason All-American Jordan Nwora led the way for Louisville finishing with 25 points and going 4 of 9 from three-point range. Dwayne Sutton had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Malik Williams came off the bench to play effective defense against WKU big man Charles Bassey and finished with 8 points and 9 rebounds himself.
WKU fell behind 9-0 early, missing some easy shots, and never could find a good offensive rhythm. The Hilltoppers shot just 37 percent from the field, made only 1 of 17 three-point tries and were dominated on the boards, 39-25.
Chris Mack lifted his starters with just over three minutes to play and the Cardinals up by 21.
"Congratulations to Louisville. It's very obvious why they'll be the No. 1 team come Monday," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "They don't have a lot of holes. They do two things better than anyone else in the country. They have multiple weapons, and multiple big guys to throw it to in the paint. Not a lot of teams in the country have that. They can score at all five positions."
Bassey finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Trey Hollingsworth led WKU with 16 points.
"When you dig yourself a hole and don't shoot it well, that's a tough grind against that kind of team," Stansbury said.
