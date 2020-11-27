LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a lot of attention on Seton Hall missing two weeks of practice heading into Friday’s game (the Pirates’ season-opener) at Louisville on Saturday.
And Seton Hall did play very well, having had only three practices back to prepare for the Cardinals. But give Louisville credit, too. The Cardinals have some major pieces missing and lost Samuell Williamson to a toe injury midway through the second half.
But the new-look Cardinals showed enough toughness to beat a pretty tough team, and they got toughness late from freshman Dre Davis, who drove for an and-one 3-point play after the Cards fell behind by 3, and from Bardstown freshman JJ Traynor, who scored a go-ahead layup with 19 seconds left then pulled down a big defensive rebound and hit both free-throws when fouled to secure a 71-70 victory.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “We’re down so many players, I feel like we’ve got more hurt than healthy. And to play a tough team, a veteran team, a really good team — to watch JJ and Dre (Davis) get in there and battle was great. Seton Hall, I give them props for even playing the game. Kevin (Willard, Seton Hall coach and a former Louisville assistant) is a stand-up guy. A lot of coaches wouldn’t have played the game.”
Louisville (2-0) led most of the way, but Seton Hall used an 11-0 run just past the midway point of the second half to tie the game, and a 3-pointer by Sandro Mamukelashvili at the 3-minute mark put the Pirates up by 3. That’s when Davis responded with his basket and free throw to tie it.
At some point down the stretch, Mack said he turned and said to an assistant: “Whatever happens, our guys are really starting to grow up.”
Against a much larger opponent, the Cardinals battled nearly even on the boards, being outrebounded just 43-41. Much of that was due to the effort of point guard Carlik Jones, who pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in addition to leading the Cardinals with 18 points. He also dished out six assists.
Louisville also got 11 points each from Davis — who was saddled with foul trouble for most of the game and fouled out with 2:20 left — and Jae-Lyn Withers, who also pulled down six rebounds. Quin Slazinski came off the bench for 10 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers, while David Johnson finished with 9.
The end wasn’t without drama. Slazinski was whistled for a foul when Takal Molson went up for a 3-point attempt. Molson made his first two free throws, but missed a third that would’ve tied it.
Louisville will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday against Prairie View.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.