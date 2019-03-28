CRAWFORD | Louisville players say Tennessee talk is 'no distraction' from NCAA goal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) -- Louisville women's basketball players, arriving at the Times Union Center to practice for Friday's NCAA Albany Regional semifinal game against Oregon State, said that talk of Tennessee interest in their head coach has not been a concern, nor a distraction.
The top-seeded Cardinals have bigger things to worry about, with a Sweet 16 game upcoming and a potential rematch against Connecticut in the regional finals. The prize is a second straight trip to a Final Four.
With the stakes that high, senior All-American Asia Durr said, there's no room for outside drama.
“It’s not a distraction for us,” she said. “I don’t know why. People ask, ‘Does it bother you?’ It doesn't. We’re here to play ball. We’re not worried about what’s on Twitter, Snapchat, all that kind of stuff. Once you’re in the meeting room, locker room, on the court, all you’re thinking about is winning.”
The topic still was on Walz’s mind as he settled in behind the podium to meet the media.
“First off, I want to start by saying I’m the head coach at the University of Louisville, and I think Geno (Auriemma of Connecticut) would be a wonderful candidate for that position that is open,” Walz said.
In fact Auriemma is the only coach of the four in Albany that has not been mentioned in connection with the Tennessee job that opened on Wednesday. It’s a testament to the tradition at Tennessee that about six of Auriemma’s 15 minutes on the podium were consumed by talk of that job, and the difficulty of such legacy positions.
Walz, however, insists that his players are not worried about it. And they echoed him on Thursday.
“They’re excited to play,” he said. “We know what’s at stake. We’ve been through this. We know everybody still playing right now is really good and playing well. You’ve got to give them your full attention and be dialed in, and I know these young women are.”
It’s a different group that arrived in Albany from the one who went to Lexington a year ago chasing a Final Four dream.
This group has accomplished it, and is hungry to do it again. If they’re not familiar with the Albany surroundings, they are with most of the teams. They beat Oregon State in the Elite Eight last season. They beat UConn earlier this year.
They’re a bit of a curiosity because they come to Albany – in Connecticut’s back yard – as the No. 1 seed. It’s the first time in 12 years that UConn has not been the No. 1 seed in the East Region.
When Walz was asked if he’s surprised by that, he said, “I mean, no. Should I be? We’re 31 and whatever going into it. Our kids have worked extremely hard, played well. I’m not even sure we were the fourth No. 1, if you look at what everybody had done. . . . But look, when you get to the Sweet 16, anything can happen. Your seed doesn’t matter. It’s not the best team that is always going to win, but the team that plays the best that night.”
Louisville wasn’t starting from scratch in getting ready for Oregon State. The Cardinals Beat the Beavers 76-43 in last season’s regional final.
But that result isn’t indicative of what the team is expecting Thursday, according to senior Sam Fuehring.
“I think they’re going to come out fired up because of last year’s game,” she said. “We just need to try to attack like we did last year.”
One thing that shouldn’t be a question is the status of Arica Carter. The senior not only practiced on Thursday, but barely missed a shot.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’ve been doing everything with treatment that I can do to make sure that I’m ready. I’m not 100 percent. I am going to find a way to go.”
Walz said: “One thing she knows is that if she can’t go, she has to be honest with me and tell me.”
Beyond that, the Cards are loose and looking forward to trying to reach a goal they’ve been working for all season.
Oh, and one more thing. Durr added it at the end of the Cards’ time at the podium.
“I have a joke to tell,” Durr said. “Mykasa (Robinson) my roommate told me to tell you. What does a blanket falling say? Oh sheet.”
So, that’s now been covered. On to game day.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.