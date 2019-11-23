CRAWFORD | Louisville provides Senior Day fireworks — and drama — in 56-34 win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This crazy game. Louisville did whatever it wanted to do on offense, did a whole bunch of things it did not want to do on defense, but, in the end, powered its way to a remarkable seventh victory in Scott Satterfield's first season, 56-34 over Syracuse.
It was the fifth time this season Louisville has taken down a team that beat the Cardinals by double digits a year ago.
Sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham completed only 11 passes, but five were for touchdowns, including a 90-yarder to Tutu Atwell in the first half — his NCAA-leading sixth TD pass of 70 or more yards.
The Cards led 28-10 at half, then running back Javian Hawkins provided the knockout blow in the second half with a pair of 44-yard runs, one of them for a touchdown. He carried for 233 yards on 23 carries in the game, his sixth game of over 100 yards rushing, making him the the first U of L freshman ever to accomplish the feat.
Louisville averaged 10 yards per play in the game. Cunningham averaged 21.6 yards per completion. Hawkins averaged 10.1 yards per rush.
And as the Cards added a TD to go up by the final margin, the sparse crowd that remained broke into a chant of "Beat UK."
Louisville pilled up 608 yards of total offense, and gave up 510 to Syracuse.
Atwell caught five passes for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Marshon Ford, Seth Dawkins and Jordan Davis added TD catches for the Cards.
Hassan Hall carried for 71 yards on eight carries and had a TD run. Cunningham ran eight times for 60 yards.
Next up for the Cardinals: Another opportunity to avenge a double-digit loss from last season. They'll face rival Kentucky at noon Saturday at Kroger Field.
