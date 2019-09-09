LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dae Williams, who rushed for better than 6 yards per carry as a freshman in 2017 and at one point was seen as the running back of the future for Louisville, is looking to transfer.
The junior from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, has battled injuries his entire career and saw a couple of freshmen get action against Eastern Kentucky while he remained on the sideline in a 42-0 victory on Saturday.
"This was the toughest decision of my life but I've decided to enter the portal," Williams said via his Instagram account. "My family and mentors thought it would be best for me to make a business decision and start early on the recruiting process."
Louisville, THANK YOU. ✌🏾🖤 #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/9lrbdADtcQ— Dae Williams (@AllDae25) September 9, 2019
The Louisville running back spot appears to be in capable hands with Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall, and Williams said in his post, "I have no doubt will have the best season of their lives, best combo in college football."
