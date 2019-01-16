LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday released its 2019 football schedule, which finalized the slate for the University of Louisville, much of which was previously announced.
First-year Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has his work cut out for him with the Cardinals’ home schedule. Two of the six games are against College Football Playoff teams from this past season.
National semifinalist Notre Dame opens the season for Louisville in a Monday night prime-time game on Sept. 2 in Cardinal Stadium, and national champion Clemson visits on Oct. 19.
The Cardinals will start quickly, with two games in six days. Following their matchup against the Fighting Irish, Louisville will play host to Eastern Kentucky.
They will play three out of four away from home beginning with a game against WKU in Nashville on Sept. 14, followed by a trip to Florida State on Sept. 21.
Louisville will finish the season with three out of four on the road, including trips to Miami (Nov. 9), N.C. State (Nov. 16) and rival Kentucky to close out the season on Nov. 30.
The Cardinals, who return 19 starters from last season’s team, open spring camp on Feb. 11.
Season tickets can be purchased through My Cardinals Account. Fans who purchase season tickets in January can take advantage of an eight-month interest free payment plan to extend payments through the July 15th deadline. Payments will be automatically deducted monthly from your preferred method of payment.
2019 LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Series
|Sept .2
|Notre Dame
|Cardinal Stadium
|UL 1-0
|Sept. 7
|EKU
|Cardinal Stadium
|UL18-8-1
|Sept. 14
|WKU
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Ul 20-12
|Sept. 21
|Florida State
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|FSU 15-4
|Oct. 5
|Boston College
|Cardinal Stadium
|UL 6-5
|Oct. 12
|Wake Forest
|Winston-Salem, NC
|UL 4-2
|Oct. 19
|Clemson
|Cardinal Stadium
|Clemson 5-0
|Oct. 26
|Virginia
|Cardinal Stadium
|UL 4-3
|Nov. 9
|Miami
|Miami, Fla.
|Miami 9-3-1
|Nov. 16
|N.C. State
|Raleigh, N.C.
|UL 6-3
|Nov. 23
|Syracuse
|Cardinal Stadium
|UL 10-7
|Nov. 30
|Kentucky
|Lexington, Ky.
|UK 16-15
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.