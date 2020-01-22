LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville football team’s second year under coach Scott Satterfield won’t take long to heat up.
In the schedule released on Wednesday morning, the Cardinals will get a Thursday night home opener against N.C. State on Sept. 3, then will travel to Clemson, 2019 College Football Playoff runner up, in Week No. 2 on Sept. 12.
The Cardinals completed one of the biggest turnarounds in the nation last season, and have been projected as a Top 25 team next year by some prognosticators. They return 16 starters – eight on offense and eight on defense – highlighted by the return of first team all-ACC wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who set the school record in receiving yards with 1,276 and second team all-ACC running back Javian Hawkins. Quarterback Micale Cunningham also returns.
After starting the season with a pair of conference games, the Cardinals are at home for a pair of games against in-state opponents, facing Murray State on Sept. 19 and WKU on Sept. 26. They begin October on the road against Syracuse on Oct. 3 and Boston College on Oct. 10.
After a week off, they come back to Cardinal Stadium for a major homestand against Florida State on Oct. 24 and Virginia Tech, which will visit Louisville for the first time since 1992, on Oct. 31.
Louisville visits Virginia on Nov. 7, then is back home against Wake Forest a week later.
The Cardinals visit Notre Dame on Nov. 21, and close out the season against rival Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 28.
