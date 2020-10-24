CRAWFORD | Louisville returns home, offense comes back in 48-16 rout of Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After a month away, the University of Louisville football team came back home.
And so did its offense. Its running game. Its long completions. Its big plays.
The team Louisville fans thought they’d see all season rolled into Cardinal Stadium on Saturday and delivered an easy knockout to Florida State, pounding the Seminoles 48-16 behind 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Javian Hawkins and the best game of the season from quarterback Malik Cunningham.
"That's how we should've been playing the whole year," Cunningham said.
The victory ends a four-game losing streak for the Cardinals (2-4) and was their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season.
After spotting FSU the game’s first 7 points, Cunningham hit the gas and Louisville ran away. He hit Tutu Atwell for a 66-yard completion on Louisville’s third play from scrimmage, and Hawkins ran it in from 9 yards out on the next play. It was the last time Louisville would trail.
After a defensive stop, Hawkins ran the Cards’ next play from scrimmage 70 yards for a touchdown, and the big-play Louisville offense, which had been dormant for much of the past month, had broken out.
Louisville scored on its first five drives to take a 31-14 lead to the half and, after an empty series from each team to open the second, put together a 9-play, 78-yard drive to get itself restarted in the second half.
The Cards had nine plays of 20 yards or more and 13 plays of 10 or more yards. They averaged better than 10 yards per play through the first three quarters.
But it wasn’t all offense on Saturday. The Louisville defense forced a couple of three-and-outs to let the offense create some distance in the first half, and did what it had to do behind the linebacker play of C.J. Avery and Rodjay Burns, and standout secondary contributions from Kei-Trel Clark and Isaiah Hayes.
Cunningham, who moved into ninth place on Louisville’s all-time list for TD passes, completed 16 of 24 passes for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns before giving way to Jawon Pass, who came in with just under 10 minutes to play and promptly led Louisville on a five-play touchdown drive.
Atwell, who had a pair of TDs among his 3 catches for 129 yards, moved into fourth place all-time for receiving yards at U of L and fifth in TD receptions. He also ran for a touchdown.
The feel-good game for Louisville was made sweeter for the chance to beat a former Cardinal. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis transferred out near the end of Bobby Petrino’s tenure two years ago. He left the game with 9:59 left having completed 14 of 32 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He managed only 53 passing yards in the second half, and was credited with 47 yards on 12 carries in the game.
His replacement, true freshman Chubba Purdy, entered with just under seven minutes to play to a chorus of boos from Cardinal Stadium's COVID-restricted crowd of 11,465. Purdy was verbally committed to Louisville for months before flipping to FSU when Mike Norvell took over as coach. He didn’t complete a pass in nine attempts but did have a couple of near TD passes dropped.
