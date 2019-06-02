CRAWFORD | Louisville rides emotion of IU victory to an 11-2 thumping of Illinois State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville baseball team lost its closer, but it may have found a rallying cry.
After reliever Michael McAvene was ejected from Sunday's 9-7 win over Indiana, which kept the Cardinals alive in the NCAA Regional, they made sure there was no need for a closer in pounding Illinois State 11-2 to force a decisive game at 1 p.m. Monday at at Jim Patterson Stadium.
If the Cards win, they will play host to an NCAA Super Regional this coming weekend. If they lose, their season is over.
"We needed to get the bats going," Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said. "We got the bats going."
With McAvene spending the game in the clubhouse, for the most part, by himself – "It is what it is," he was overheard saying to a school official, "but I didn't realize I killed somebody" – the Cardinals jumped all over Illinois State for their biggest offensive output since putting 11 on the board in their regular-season finale against Florida State.
The Angry Birds got two runs in the first with three singles and a wild pitch doing the damage. A Jake Snider homer to open the fourth keyed a three-run inning, with a two-run triple by Lucas Dunn putting the Cardinals up 5-1.
They added six runs in the eighth to end all doubt.
The Cards also got brilliant starting pitching from Luke Smith, a junior native of Champaign, Illinois, who gave up just three hits in 8⅓ innings, allowing Dan McDonnell and pitching coach Roger Williams to bring a rested pitching staff into Monday's rubber match.
"He had to step up, and the good thing about going with Luke is that he's had experience starting, and when you start midweek games for us, those are big games," McDonnell said. "They're good opponents and every game matters. We play every game as if it's a postseason game. I felt like he could give us a quality start, but we needed to get the offense going. You have to score runs. It's tough to win low-scoring games this time of the year."
Toward that end, McDonnell juggled his lineup some, looking to spread out the speed and power in his lineup. The tweaks seemed to work, if only to switch up the feel of the batting order.
"We've got good hitters, we wouldn't be in this spot if we weren't a good offensive team," McDonnell said. "I like to say we fill up the stat sheet in a lot of categories. But sometimes you get a little stale, and if the guy in front of you is not hitting then you're not hitting, and we wanted to change it up a little with the speed guys and give it a different look, do something different with the bunts and hit-and-runs and who's stealing. And it worked out. For me, it's don't be afraid.
"I remember texting Joe Maddon a couple of years ago with some lineup questions and he's so bold. And he just kept saying, 'Don't be afraid. Don't be afraid to make changes in the lineup, it doesn't matter what time of year it is.' And I gave the guys a head's up on what I was doing and why. And they responded."
McDonnell has said before that his team feeds off positive emotion. That certainly seemed to be the case as the Cardinals broke out of a pregame meeting before Sunday night's game with raucous cheers.
Their energy was evident from the start.
"We use the word edge a lot in our program, just about the way we play, the way we go at it," McDonnell said. "Sometimes emotion can get the best of you, but this is college baseball and that's what makes it so much fun. So we're an emotional team."
The Cardinals looked like they were having fun in back-to-back victories Sunday. Now, they'll try to ride that momentum to a regional title.
"The bar is set very high here, from the time we recruit them to when they show up, we put a lot of time in this," McDonnell said. ". . . Tomorrow is one of those games where it's all hands on deck. Our pitchers have been chirping all day about who will be ready. They all want the ball, and that makes it fun."
