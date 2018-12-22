LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Confession time: When Chris Mack signed Christen Cunningham as a graduate transfer point guard out of Samford, I thought Louisville basketball was in trouble. I did. And I wasn’t the only one.
At ACC Media Day, a prominent national writer told me, “They’re going to be well-coached, but you’re bringing a transfer guard from Samford to Media Day. In the ACC. What does that tell you?”
Now, this reflects less disappointment than doubt. Cunningham had a great career at Samford, and there’s something to be said for a kid returning to his home state to play college basketball.
Regardless, I was wrong. This Mack guy, clearly, has an idea of what he is doing. If you were to ask me the single biggest reason for Louisville’s successful start, Cunningham would be in the running, and after Louisville’s 73-59 win over Robert Morris in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday night, he’d have a good chance to rank No. 1.
On Friday, the Cardinals played without Cunningham, who suffered a concussion in practice. They turned the ball over nine times in the first half, and 16 times in the game, being outscored 16-7 off turnovers. They turned it over on a quarter of their possessions.
From a scoring standpoint, they were efficient enough, but they played like a group that was missing its captain.
Cunningham, for this team, has performed like a metronome, setting tempo, settling his teammates. He isn’t the team’s leading scorer, but he has scored many of the season’s most important baskets, or paved the way for them to be scored.
He was known as a scoring point guard at Samford, but at Louisville he has showed he’s just as adept at setting the table. He’s been praised by opposing coaches from Scott Davenport to Kevin Willard.
Louisville beat a 4-9 Robert Morris team without him, but not before falling behind 28-17 right out of the gate.
Mack, for his part, wants nothing to do with excuses. With or without Cunningham, he expects his team ready to play – and especially not to fall behind an inferior opponents by double digits early at home. His team trailed by three at the half.
“I'm going to be very careful with how I say this because I thought (Robert Morris) played extremely hard,” Mack began his postgame comments. “. . . To me, this game was about our inability to be ready to play. We were playing uphill the entire game and it was because of having the wrong mindset. That hasn't been an issue with our team, but hopefully a dose of reality that if you're not mentally ready to go, you're not willing to, again, be ready to go when the ball is jumped then you find yourself in the situation we were in. It's disappointing. Obviously, it's a different game for us offensively with CC being out. Everyone sort of moves up a notch on the food chain in terms of ball-handling responsibilities. We managed that really well. Not the merriest lead into Christmas, but it is what it is.”
Now, let’s not overstate matters. Once Louisville got its head on straight it went on a 20-2 run and got the game in hand.
It was a good night for center Steven Enoch, who has been working hard in the post and just had some trouble finishing on shots he can make. On Friday night, he was a little better at that, making 5 of 9 shots from the field. He also went 6-7 from the line, and his ability to make free throws makes him especially dangerous. He finished with 16 points.
Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Dwayne Sutton added 14 points and seven boards.
But the game displayed that Louisville needs multiple players to improve their ballhandling, from Darius Perry to Ryan McMahon to V.J. King. Those three players had half of Louisville’s turnovers. The Cardinals hope to have Cunningham back for their matchup with Kentucky on Dec. 29, but they’re going to need depth at that spot during the long ACC grind.
Mack’s candid critique of McMahon reflected that. McMahon had six points and four assists Friday and always commands defensive attention when he’s on the court. But Mack needs for him to defend more consistently and to be a better ballhandler.
“I was really disappointed in Ryan in the first half,” Mack said. “We need him to be stronger with the ball when he gets in traffic. Because he can get in traffic. His defender is going to be in the air a lot because all he has to do is look up at the banners and guys are going to jump. It's the ability to make decisions and be tough with the ball that we really need out of Ryan. Defensively, he needs to have a louder presence and a louder voice on the floor because he's such a smart player, but if you don't dispense that knowledge, it really doesn't matter. Those are the two areas for growth. You might think Ryan is becoming a better player, I feel like he's really falling short of his potential right now because he can be a lot better and a lot tougher right now. We need him to be to be a really good team.”
It wasn’t the kind of sharp display the Cards have had for most of the month of December. But it serves, heading into perhaps their most visible and heated game to date when Kentucky visits the KFC Yum! Center next week, that this is not a team with any margin for error. Any drop in intensity, any injury, and it’s going to spell trouble.
It’s a team that has to play hard, and has to play smart. For most of this season, it has done that. For a stretch in the first half on Friday, it didn’t.
Lesson learned.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.