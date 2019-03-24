CRAWFORD | Louisville runs away from Michigan 71-50, into the NCAA Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The big question was whether No. 5-ranked and top-seeded Louisville could handle No. 8 seed Michigan’s size and post play.
The answer was never in doubt. Louisville sprinted to a 19-4 lead and never looked back, using stifling defense to hold Michigan to just six points in the third quarter before cruising to a 71-50 to secure a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 for a third straight season.
Asia Durr had 12 first-quarter points and 24 for the game in her last game in the KFC Yum! Center. After the final horn, Durr, Arica Carter and Sam Fuehring went to midcourt to kiss the floor, then wave to the crowd of 7,725 before heading off in search of their second straight Final Four in Albany.
The Cards got 8 points, 10 rebounds and tough interior defense from Kylee Shook. Jazmine Jones had 15 points and Dana Evans added 10.
Carter, after missing the past two games with an injury, had two points, seven rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes.
U of L improved to 30-3. Michigan, which had won 11 of its past 13 games, was led by Akienreh Johnson with 12 points.
