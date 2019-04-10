LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville All-American Asia Durr was selected with the No. 2 pick of the WNBA Draft on Wednesday night by the New York Liberty.

Durr was a consensus All-American and became the most decorated player in program history as a senior. She finished her Louisville career as the No. 2 scorer in program history, behind McCoughtry, who was taken No. 1 in the 2009 draft after leading the Cardinals to the NCAA championship game.

Durr helped lead the Cardinals to the Final Four as a junior, and led them to within a game of a repeat trip before they lost to Connecticut in the final of the Albany Regional this season.

A two-time ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Scholar Athlete Award winner as a senior, Durr holds the program record for points in a game, which she achieved twice, in a win at Ohio State as a junior, and in her last regular-season home game against N.C. State. She won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation's top shooting guard.

She became a fan favorite not just because of her talent, but because of her interaction with fans, hundreds of whom waited after home games for her to sign autographs.

Her college coach, Jeff Walz, said watching her become more comfortable in the spotlight of her talent was one of his favorite things about coaching her.

“There's just been so much as I've watched her progression as a player and person,” Walz said. “Her freshman year, she hated getting in front of a microphone. She had a little stutter and she'd say, 'Gosh, coach,' and I told her, "Just talk to me you'll feel better.' We showed her tape of my first press conference and I told her, 'Look how bad that was. It's OK, just be who you are.' Those are the things we joke about. She'll come back after a press conference and say, 'It was bad tonight coach.' And I can just say, "I've been there.' But those are the moments. It's not when she scores 35 or scoring 47 at Ohio State. It's watching her now when she comes out of this room and was comfortable and says, 'It's great.' That's what you look for as a coach.”

She’ll have much more time in that spotlight now, as the top pick in the nation’s top women’s professional league, and the attention that comes with that.

But in some ways, she says she’ll never play in a higher-profile spot than she did in college, with nearly 10,000 fans per game watching at Louisville.

“The chance to play in front of these fans is special and unique and probably like nothing else I’ll experience too often,” she said. “I couldn’t have been luckier than to be able to have this chapter of my career at Louisville, and I’m excited about beginning the next one.”

