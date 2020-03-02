LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women’s basketball senior trio of Dana Evans, Kylee Shook and Jazmine Jones all garnered first-team All-ACC mention in voting released Monday.
All three were named first-team by a Blue Ribbon Panel comprised of ACC media. Evans and Jones were also voted first-team in a vote of league coaches, and Shook was a second-team selection.
Jones and Shook also were voted to the league’s all-defensive team.
Evans leads the league in three point percentage (42.2) and free-throw percentage (89.2) and is the league’s second-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game.
Jones averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in the regular season. Her field goal percentage of 54.7 ranks seventh in the ACC and 32nd nationally.
Shook became Louisville’s all-time leader in blocked shots this season with a career total of 220. Her 83 blocks this year is a single-season record, and she’s averaging 10.1 points per game and leads the ACC with 2.8 blocks per game. Her 8.2 rebounds per game rank sixth in the ACC.
Louisville heads into this week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., with a record of 27-3, 16-2 in ACC play. The Cardinals won a share of their third straight league title and will open tournament play Friday against either No. 8-seed Syracuse or No. 9 Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.