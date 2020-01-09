LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville men’s basketball team left its last victory – a 74-58 win over Miami – with something of a homework assignment. For that matter, it was a project that coach Chris Mack and his staff would be undertaking, too.
"I told my team, 'We have to figure out why we are good, what makes us good?''' Mack said after Tuesday night’s win, in which the Cardinals blew out to a 30-10 lead, then saw Miami pull within five before they pulled away again late. “We were really good in the first 15 minutes. This team has to figure out, and I have to figure out why that is. Why are we good in the first 15 minutes and not able to sustain it? And I suspect it is because this team has to figure out what makes us good."
It’s an interesting question, and one most teams aren’t still asking once the calendar flips to the new year. But Louisville, perhaps, will benefit from the exercise mainly as a reminder to stick to those things that work.
In the midst of a two-game losing streak, there was plenty of talk of the team’s deficiencies. But for this discussion, an inventory of its strengths is useful:
1). Jordan Nwora, one of the top offensive players in the nation.
2). Experience. The Cardinals are the most experienced Power 5 team in the nation, according to Ken Pomeroy’s measurements, and one of only two in the Top 50.
3). Post depth. In Steven Enoch and Malik Williams, the Cardinals have more skill and seasoning in the post than most teams.
4). Multitude of shooters. Earlier this season, the Cardinals had eight different players make three-pointers in a single half.
5). Defensive soundness. The Cardinals are among the dozen most-efficient defensive teams in the nation overall, according to Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings.
When is Louisville at its best? When the ball is moving sharply on offense with multiple players involved getting good shots out of the offense. It is at its best when the ball is getting into the post for easy baskets. It is at its best when it is stringing together stops, to allow its offense to create separation. It is at its best when Nwora is on his game, and when he is getting at least a handful of assists to go with his scoring.
For whatever the Cardinals don’t have, when they are utilizing those things, they can perform at a level with the better teams in the nation.
Louisville has shown the ability to build leads. It also has, on most occasions, lapsed after building them.
The Cardinals are built around a core of players who know adversity. Darius Perry, Ryan McMahon, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Malik Williams all were here when the coach who recruited them, Rick Pitino, was deposed. They were here for an interim season under David Padgett, in which they failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. They passed on the transfer portal during the coaching transition to Chris Mack and his staff. They endured negative publicity for the program and garnered little respect from the experts, to reach the NCAA Tournament a year ago. And they came back this season to preseason praise, national rankings and heightened expectations.
Just a month ago, the same group of players had the program ranked No. 1 in the nation. But for all their experience, this group has that kind of positive spotlight all too often.
They have plenty of experience with adversity, and with the exceptions of a loss to Texas Tech last month and another to Florida State last week, they’ve done a decent job of handling that this season.
But Mack is less concerned with how his team handles adversity than how it handles success. Speaking with Paul Rogers on his weekly radio show Wednesday night, Mack said as much.
“I worry more about our team at times when things go well – we get up eight points, or we get up 10 points, and then we take an ill-advised shot or have a complete defensive breakdown, or combine the one with the other, and now a 10-point lead goes down to six,” Mack said. “Those are the areas that we have to teach and coach and get better at in a hurry.”
One of the buzzwords of the year in college basketball is “connected.” It’s used to denote a team that is playing well together, whose players seem in sync with each other. At times lately, Louisville doesn’t play like a team that is connected.
When up by double digits, the Cardinals seem to drift into the mode of players hunting shots, instead of continuing to work to create shots for each other.
With one of the most experienced teams in the nation, they should be one of the more mentally tough teams in the country. But they have not been. They went 9-for-20 from the free-throw line in Rupp Arena, clanking away what would’ve been a valuable victory. While they have good shooters, they are more streaky than consistent, leaving their coach to wonder why at times open shots don’t fall.
On Wednesday night, when Rogers asked Mack if he thinks his team is better now than it was in November, Mack’s answer was telling.
“I don’t think so,” Mack said. “I think if I were being very honest, I think trying to fit David (Johnson) and Malik (Williams) in (from preseason injuries), knowing that they’re two of our better players, and Malik is one of the best defensive players in the ACC, but when I look back, it’s really hard to gauge. I think offensively we were playing better. I think defensively we’ve had really good stretches in the past 5-6 games, but overall, I don’t think we’re far off, but I don’t think we’ve made the progress that I would’ve liked. I hope our team understands that, and it’s our job to make sure they do understand it and get better.”
The difficulty is that while there are some fundamental mistakes to fix in terms of what is happening on the court, the real fix may be psychological – to push an experienced team back into a place of confidence.
This Louisville team was never going to overwhelm anyone on talent. It was going to win games on toughness and togetherness on the court. Sometimes, prosperity can be a hindrance to those traits. How far the team goes may well depend on how well it can do its homework.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.