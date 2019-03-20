DES MOINES, Iowa. (WDRB) – I keep looking at all the NCAA Tournament prop bets, but I haven't seen this one anywhere: Odds that a 2019 University of Louisville opponent wins the NCAA Championship.
Chris Mack wasn't talking about gambling (take note NCAA), but he did offer the following prediction about the upcoming NCAA Tournament on the eve of his team's first-round game against Minnesota on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
"One of the teams we played, I believe, will be holding a National Championship trophy if it's not us," Mack said. "That's the type of schedule we have played."
Mack isn't exactly going out on a limb. Among the teams you'd get if you took the (hypothetical) Louisville-opponent prop bet: Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Michigan State, with Florida State, Virginia Tech, Marquette and Syracuse thrown in as long-shots.
For you math majors out there, that's three No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds and a couple of fours thrown in.
Five of the Cardinals' past 12 games have been against No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Having been involved that kind of stretch gives the Cardinals a degree of confidence that might be surprising to those who haven't followed the team.
In fact, between the schedule they've played all season and the adversity and twists and turns this team has experienced the past several seasons, V.J. King says he doesn't see how the Cardinals aren't one of the best prepared teams in the tournament.
"I don't know of a team that has been through more than this one," King said. "I mean, we've seen everything. And this season, most of the teams who are up there at the top of the rankings, we've played them, some of them two or three times. You learn about yourself when you play those kinds of games."
Mack says that while playing that difficult run of games sapped some of his team's confidence at times, it has come away feeling as if there's nothing it hasn't seen in terms of quality.
"I know our players feel as though there won't be a team that we'll face where we will wonder whether we can compete with them or not," he said. "I think there are a lot of teams that come into this tournament that say, hey, we want to win some games. But, man, if we're matched up against a few teams can we really play with those guys and give ourselves a chance to win? I know our group feels like we can because we have been. We've been forced to because of our schedule. We have come out on the short end of the stick, and there is a reason why they are the best teams in the country. . . . I think it should give our guys great confidence if we stay within ourselves and play with great energy and do what we work on every single day, that would be good enough to keep us there down the stretch to win a game."
Louisville has done some special things against some really good teams. It was a couple of minutes away from beating Florida State in Tallahassee. It led Duke by 23 after 30 minutes, only to fade and lose. It scored more points at Virginia than any team other than Duke, and probably played the second-best game any visitor played in Charlottesville all season. It handed North Carolina's Roy Williams his most lopsided loss as a coach in the Dean Smith Center.
I asked Mack, having seen his team do such things, if it were just a matter of finishing the course, of landing the plane, or is there something else it can do to finish those games off?
"I tell our team all the time that we don't have to be perfect," he said. "Nobody that we play is going to be perfect. It's not going to require a perfect effort to win or a perfect game plan. It's just our effort and our energy and our resiliency. Those things have to be perfect. Those things have to be perfect. You might miss a shot, might miss a free throw, turn the ball over. But our effort and our energy needs to be better than our opponent's, and it needs to be consistent each and every night. That's hard. That's hard to do for a long stretch of games from October all the way through now. That's very difficult. A lot of teams can't do it. I think our team has done a great job of that. We're not always, again, perfect, but I think we've done our part."
If they can reach and sustain that level in the tournament, they could be a topic of conversation beyond just the weekend.
