LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville coach Chris Mack took to Twitter Friday morning to remember the contributions of his seniors and to express his disappointment that the NCAA elected to cancel its 2020 basketball tournaments instead of postponing them.
"I understand the seriousness of what's going on with the coronavirus but I'm still allowed to be sad for MY guys," Mack wrote. "They were excited. They should have been."
Mack took time to thank his seniors, including guys who chose to stuck with the program when he arrived as coach instead of electing to transfer. Ryan McMahon, Dewayne Sutton. He also thanked transfer Fresh Kimble and junior Jordan Nwora, who plans to head into the NBA Draft.
"Ryan Dewayne and Steven listened to me talk 30 minutes before I was introduced two years ago and have been ALL IN ever since," Mack wrote. ". . . They all wanted to play in the NCAA Tournament. We weren't perfect, but we were ready."
Mack said he wished the NCAA had held open some possibility to play the tournament in some form at a later date.
"I'm still disappointed thet the NCAA couldn't take the lead of the NBA, the NHL or MLB. Suspend, don't cancel," he wrote. "If at another time down the road cancellation was the only option, I get it. It's bigger than sports. But I believe I will see an NBA champion crowned in 2020, an NHL champion in 2020, a condensed MLB season in 2020. Why not a national champion in the best sport in America? I digress. Stay safe America. Love my team and my seniors. I still want a One Shining Moment in 2020."
