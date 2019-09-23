LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville junior captain Malik Williams is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after breaking a bone in his right foot in a practice Friday.
The 6-foot-11-inch forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana, underwent minor surgery Monday, the school announced, having a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal today by Dr. John Ellis at Norton’s Hospital.
Williams averaged 7.7 points and 6.1 rebounds last season and was expected to split time with Steven Enoch in the post for the Cardinals, who have been ranked in the top 10 of multiple preseason publications.
Williams joins freshman David Johnson, who underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum, on the team's injured list.
Johnson is expected to be out for most of December. The timeline for Williams' injury would put him at risk of missing the season opener. It also will mean more playing time for Enoch and Aidan Igiehon, a 6-foot-10-inch freshman from Dublin, Ireland.
The Cardinals will make their first public appearance of the 2019-20 season at Louisville Live at Fourth Street Live! on Friday night.
