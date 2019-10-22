LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Add another prestigious honor to University of Louisville junior Jordan Nwora's impressive preseason list -- Associated Press All-American.
Nwora was announced as a member of the five-player team on Tuesday, the first Louisville player to garner the honor since Montrezl Harrell before the 2013-14 season. He was joined on the team by Marquette's Markus Howard, Steton Hall's Myles Powell, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Memphis' James Wiseman.
Nwora, who already has been voted ACC preseason player of the year, was named the ACC's most improved player after last season, when he had the nation's third-largest scoring jump from the year before, to 17.0 points per game.
At ACC media day last month, Nwora said all the preaseason praise is nice, but he's trying not to pay attention to it.
"All the praise is nice, but I haven't really done anything yet," he said. "It's nice that people think a lot of me, and I have put in a lot of work. But I still have a lot to do, a lot to prove. Hopefully, I can make it real by the end of the season. . . . I try not to pay attention to it. I'm the type of person who is just going to work. Coming out of high school, nobody expected me to be where I was then. And it's that way now. I don't think anyone expected me to be where I am now, and nobody expects me to be a top player nationally. So I just work."
Louisville coach Chris Mack said that Nwora is a natural choice for preseason awards, but that with the higher profile comes higher expectations.
"I am going to be very, very hard on him, to grow in the areas that I think he needs to grow in," Mack said. "He's placed his trust in me to become a better player, and that doesn't just mean a guy who scores more points or becomes a better shooter. My charge for Jordan is to become a player who can impact a game in all different areas. And I think he's up to that challenge."
Nwora and the Cardinals face Bellarmine in an exhibition game next Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville opens its season on Nov. 5 at Miami, the earliest opening game ever for the Cardinals and the first time since 1981 they have played a conference opponent to open the season.
