CRAWFORD | Louisville's Sweet 16 win sets up high noon Sunday rematch with Connecticut

ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) – The game was over. Jeff Walz’s Louisville women’s basketball team had just held the No. 6 three-point percentage team in the nation to 2-for-22 shooting from beyond the arc in a 61-44 win over Oregon State. The clock had struck midnight. Walz was still with reporters.
The win earned the Cardinals a trip to the Elite Eight, and its reward is a chance to play Connecticut in its own backyard about 36 hours from when he was speaking to the media.
“We’re going to enjoy this win tonight,” Walz said, then looked at his phone, “which I guess is over already.”
Celebration over. Time for UConn.
The game is a rematch. Louisville beat the Huskies 78-69 back on Jan 31. But Walz figured this day was coming. And this location. The Cardinals are the No. 1 seed. But that won’t matter with upwards of 8,000 Connecticut partisans expected to fill the Times Union Center on Sunday at high noon.
Walz isn’t worrying about that. In women’s basketball, you have to deal with UConn sooner or later. For this Louisville team, which improved to 32-3 with Friday’s win, it’ll have to be sooner.
“We know what's in front of us, and it's -- now you're in the tournament. I tell people all the time when they say, ‘Gosh, you're on the same side of the bracket as UConn. I can tell you from experience being on the opposite side isn't very good, either,” Walz said. “I mean, I think we still own the record for the worst defeat in a title game (in a loss to UConn). So you know, it hasn't worked out very well for us being on the opposite side. So let's see how this works out. It's going to be fun.”
If Louisville wants to reach its second straight Final Four, it’ll have to stop UConn from reaching its 12th straight. But the Cards already have broken the Huskies streak of 12 straight seasons as the No. 1 seed in the East Region.
UConn had to come from behind to beat UCLA 69-61 in Saturday’s opener at the Times Union Center.
Neither Louisville nor UConn goes too deep into the bench. UConn got only six bench points and four players played all 40 minutes against UCLA. For Louisville Sam Fuehring played 39 minutes and Asia Durr played 38. No one else played more than 30.
Auriemma expects a challenge.
“We've been to, what, 11 straight Final Fours?” he said. “That's probably not -- I mean, not healthy for me, but it's probably something that should be impossible to do in the real world of competitive sports. It should not be possible to go that many years in a row. And it's going to get much, much more difficult each and every year from here on in.”
For Louisville, the midnight hour on Friday was a little too late to think much about the challenge ahead. They won’t get to enjoy the accomplishment of reaching the Elite Eight for long.
“I've got the utmost respect for Geno and for what he's done,” Walz said. “I mean, how many Final Fours have they been to? Eleven? I've got to use my toes to get to it. I mean, I tell people, he makes it look easy, and I don't -- it's not easy. It's really remarkable. You know, we're going to have a chance to come in here on Sunday and lace it up and see what we can do. We're going to give it everything we have. I tell my kids all the time: If we're going to lose a ball game, I want to lose just simply because we missed shots. I don't want it to be because we didn't give great effort, we didn't follow a scouting report. I just want it to be because, you know what, we missed shots. We got good shots, and we missed them. And it happens sometimes. But we’re excited for the opportunity.”
