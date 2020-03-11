LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday’s news that NCAA President Mark Emmert has decided to prohibit the general public from attending this month’s NCAA Tournaments hit particularly hard for Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz, because his team is set to play host to tournament games in just over a week.
Louisville will play its early-round games on its home court but not in front of its home fans.
Walz said he supports the NCAA and its efforts to promote public safety. But he also feels bad for fans, who have supported the team all season.
“I understand for the health and safety of fans and players and all involved,” Walz said. “But it’s disappointing for your fans and players. We have such a wonderful fan base that is so dedicated and very passionate, and now they’re not going to get to be part of it. This is March Madness, the most exciting time of the year for us. But listen, we understand the measures being taken, and why they are being taken.”
Walz said he hasn’t been told who exactly will be allowed to attend games in the KFC Yum! Center on March 20-23. Emmert said limited there will be limited family availability. Whether media can attend is still up in the air. He said he’s hoping to have answers for his players when he sees them again on Thursday.
Louisville played in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro last week in front of fans, and Walz said the virus was not a concern for him and his team at that time.
But with each passing hour, different agencies from different sports have moved to take preventative action as the virus has spread.
“The Ohio boys and girls’ state tournament is this weekend, and we were going to go up and watch but we can’t now because they’ve given each player four passes, and that’s who can get in,” Walz said. “So, it’s really interesting. The Dayton Regional, the First Four, it hits home ... We wonder with the Final Four, will the cancel the national coaches’ conventions and clinics? So there’s a lot we don’t know.”
Walz said he would look into allowing more live streaming of Louisville practices and shootarounds leading up to its tournament games as a way of sharing the experience with fans. But everything now is to be determined.
He did add that he’s glad the tournaments will be played, even if it has to be without fans.
“It takes the air out of everything,” Walz said. “We’ll talk to our kids tomorrow and get a definition of what limited family means, and we’ll go from there. Anything we’ll do for fans, we will. Our players are excited about the tournament. This is what you work for. It’ll be different, but we’re going to play hard and make the most of it.”
