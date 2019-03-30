ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has been known to throw out a sharply worded response here and there.
Early Saturday morning, he shot some shade at Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin after the governor Tweeted congratulations to the University of Kentucky men's basketball team for making the Elite Eight Friday night.
Both the Louisville women and Kentucky men tipped off NCAA Sweet 16 matchups after 9:30 on Friday night.
Only UK's 62-58 victory, however, caught Bevin's attention.
Elite 8! Congratulations to the @KentuckyMBB and #BBN— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 30, 2019
And that caught Walz's attention. Early Saturday morning, Walz responded to the lack of good word from the governor with a Tweet of his own.
@GovMattBevin thought you might want to know you have a group of young women @UofLWBB that will be playing in the Elite 8 Sunday also. I’ll make sure to let my players know you said congrats! 🤦🏻♂️— Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) March 30, 2019
Louisville's women will face No. 2 ranked Connecticut on Sunday at noon, before Kentucky takes on Auburn Sunday at 2:20 p.m.
The Louisville women will be seeking their second straight trip to the Final Four.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the governor had not yet responded to Walz.
