CRAWFORD | Louisville's Walz may have a decision to make -- but not now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville's NCAA Tournament story, now, has been hijacked. And that's a shame. Gene Henley, a Tennessee beat writer at the Chattanooga Free-Press (with some family ties to Louisville) cited a U of L source within the athletic department in reporting that the school "is prepared to lose women's basketball coach Jeff Walz to Tennessee at the end of the season."
The speculation isn't new; the urgency, perhaps, is. This was a topic at the end of last season before Tennessee made the call to keep coach Holly Warlick. And it's worth noting, no decision has been announced regarding her future in Knoxville, despite a rocky 19-12 season for the Lady Vols this year.
So with Louisville's women heading to the Sweet 16 in Albany, N.Y., for a Friday night matchup with Oregon State, the primary storyline will likely be Walz and Tennessee, not Walz and Louisville. Unfortunately.
Walz's comments during a news conference Wednesday morning didn't throw much water on the brushfire. The believability of the speculation seems higher this year. And Walz, given an opportunity to say he wasn't going to consider Tennessee, declined. Asked if fans should rest easy that he'll be at Louisville until he retires or is fired, Walz said, "There’s no job open."
Walz brought up the rumors before he could even be asked.
"I know all these rumors get started every year in March. Every, single year," Walz said. "And it never changes and it's not going to change. This job, that job. The job's not open, OK? You know? So I'm not even going to worry about that. And we're going to continue now to focus on our basketball team."
You know this about Walz by now -- he says what he wants to say. He doesn't really spin. He's a fighter for women's basketball. Some in the department would probably tell you he's a pain in the rear end because he's always pushing -- but he's always pushing on behalf of his players and his program. He believes that given the success it has had, it should be among the very top priorities of the athletic department. If you're going to re-do the men's practice facility, he's a guy who wants the facility redone for the women, too.
Given the revenue realities, however, that's not often the case in many places. It should be noted that with Walz, he has been willing to put his money where his mouth is. He's done his own promotions. There have been games where he bought the first round of beer for the entire crowd. Before the Cards' final home game, in an attempt to get 10,000 into the arena, he Tweeted an hour before the game that he'd pay the admission to anyone who showed up without a ticket from that point on.
Walz cares. And he hasn't told me this, but I would assume that if a program like Tennessee, which became one of the first ever to care deeply about women's basketball came calling with an opening, he'd feel obliged to take a look.
I imagine just about anyone outside of a handful of coaches in the country would do the same. And, in fact, there might only be two or three in that handful.
The shame of this is that it takes away from several parties, first and foremost from the current Louisville players. A lot of work goes into making it this far. They deserve better than to have this weekend dominated by talk about their coach and where he might or might not go.
Frankly, talk of Tennessee moves the meter of the women's basketball establishment more than talk about what this group of players is doing, so that's what they're likely to encounter.
The hope is that it doesn't become a distraction. But Walz, on Wednesday, acknowledged that the players hear the talk and ask about it. He said he will address it with the team before today's practice.
"Sam Fuehring just went by me and said, 'Coach, I think this is the fourth year in a row we’ve heard this,'" he said. "And I told her this is just what happens. I told her this is her fault. If they were bad and we lost a bunch, nobody would be interested or even throw my name in conversations. . . . So it's something that happens every, single March."
He said guard Dana Evans texted him about it last night. He told her he was holding out for the Lakers.
"I'll talk to the kids today," Walz said. "I've talked to a few of them. They've texted me. And I'm like, 'Guys, you don't like me anyway.' And then they're like, 'Yeah, that's true.' No. We'll sit there and address it, take care of it."
This discussion also is a disservice to Warlick, who has coached at Tennessee for 34 years and also played four seasons for the Lady Vols. To have all this talk going on, as if you weren't still the coach, it's unseemly. Everytime the question was put to Walz on Wednesday, he said, "There's no job open," or, "They have a coach."
It was more than just an out. It's a reality.
Women's basketball, of course, is a bit different from its men's counterpart. Academics tend to count for more, because there are more limited financial options. Recent turmoil at Louisville has likely made recruiting more difficult, but there are better times ahead for the school.
People always ask, "Why can't a coach just knock the rumors down?" Sometimes they can. But sometimes, I suspect they feel like they owe it to themselves not to close any doors. And I don't begrudge them that.
I don't think Walz has any idea what he'd do if Tennessee AD Phil Fulmer showed up with a truck full of money for him to take the Tennessee job. Thinking about it is one thing and doing it is another.
What Walz has built at Louisville, he has built himself. I suspect he has a lot of thinking to do. He's making just shy of $1.2 million at Louisville (Warlick is making just shy of $700,000 at Tennessee).
I hope he doesn't go, because I enjoy covering him. I consider him one of the most outspoken and down-to-earth coaches in college basketball today -- men or women. I feel like he's a better fit in the city of Louisville than he would be in Knoxville and the Southeastern Conference.
But those are my own selfish reasons. Walz will have to do what's best for himself.
As for Louisville, it now has a top five or six program in the nation. It was third in the nation this season in attendance. It has a top recruiting class coming in and talented players back.
You could probably count the number of coaches in the nation who wouldn't take a look at this job on one hand. And you might have fingers left over.
So in Louisville, fans will have to wait. The consolation: The women's basketball team has a chance to make some history. In a fair world, these players would have a chance to attempt that without distraction. The world is not always fair. We'll see if they can do it anyway.
