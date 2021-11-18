CRAWFORD | Louisville shakes flu, trounces Duke 62-22 behind Cunningham's gutty play

DURHAM, N.C. (WDRB) – This was one sick effort, as the kids like to say. No, really. The Louisville football team had enough players battling the flu that they flew the sick guys down on a separate plane before Thursday's game at Duke, and if you needed proof, you only needed to see guys visit a large trash can on the sideline from time to time.
I don't recommend looking inside.
But on the outside, the Cardinals are smiling. Through everything this Louisville team has faced this season, the close losses, the bad breaks, the self-inflicted wounds and the maddening moments, they can add this one on Thursday night at Duke: A 62-22 victory, and bowl eligibility.
Quarterback Malik Cunningham was one of those under the weather, and was also over the moon. He rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone, with scoring runs of 44 and 72 yards. His 224 rushing yards in the game came just two yards short of tying the single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback, set by none other than Lamar Jackson in the Music City Bowl against Texas A&M in 2015.
He became only the second player in FBS history to throw for 300 yards and run for 200 in a game. He also surpassed 10,000 yards of offense in his Louisville career.
Louisville had 418 yards of offense in the first half alone, and went to the locker room with a 35-9 lead.
And now, the Cardinals will go bowling. But first, they'll play host to rival Kentucky a week from Saturday, with the game time to be announced this weekend.
