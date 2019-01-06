LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not only was the University of Louisville basketball team coming off an 8-day layoff since its 13-point loss to Kentucky, but it had played only once in 15 days heading into Sunday's Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Miami.
It the least-active two-week stretch in 29 years for U of L basketball, in terms of games played, and the Cardinals looked like it for stretches of the first half, when they fell behind by 15 points.
But the Cardinals stabilized, sharpened their shooting, and roared back to beat Miami 90-73 before a crowd of 15,050 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville had to claw back from poor perimeter shooting early. The Cards missed their first seven three-point tries, but made a few threes late in the half and managed some stops to pull within 41-40 at the break.
Trailing 48-47 with 16:06 to play, Louisville outscored Miami 20-8 over the next 8 minutes, making 8 of 14 shots, 5 of 9 in that stretch three-pointers to lead 68-55 with 8 1/2 minutes left.
Point guard Christen Cunningham was the catalyst for the run, hitting back-to-back threes with just more than 14 minutes left to turn a 50-47 deficit to a 53-50 lead.
That seemed to take the lid off a bit for the Cardinals. Ryan McMahon hit a pair of threes and Malik Williams started to heat up.
Perhaps "heat up" isn't putting it strongly enough. He scored scoring twice in the post then drilled a corner three to put the Cards up 75-61 with 5:30 left. He would hit jumpers on each of the next two possessions to keep the Cardinal lead at 14.
Nwora led the Cardinals with 20 points. Williams added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Cunningham had 11 points and five assists.
Louisville shot 50 percent from three-point range (8-16) in the second half and made 13 of 31 threes in the game. Overall, they shot 47.8 percent from the field.
The Cards won their conference opener for the sixth time in seven years. They'll be back in action Wednesday night at Pittsburgh.
