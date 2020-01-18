CRAWFORD | Louisville stares down ghosts of last season to thwart Duke comeback

DURHAM, N.C. (WDRB) – Maybe it’s too much to say that the University of Louisville basketball team exorcised some demons in Saturday’s 79-73 win over No. 3 Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But they did cast out some (Blue) Devils.
A year ago, the Cardinals lost a 23-point lead with 10 minutes to play to fall to Duke in the KFC Yum! Center. On Saturday, they lost an early 15-point lead and, with just under four minutes to play, were clinging to a one-point lead when freshman David Johnson, who had scored a team-best 19 points, was sidelined by a shoulder injury.
But this time there was no fade. For a third straight road game, Louisville was the tougher, more poised team in the closing moments, holding Duke scoreless for 3:24 and scoring eight straight points in that span to pull away.
“That sucked a year ago,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said after Saturday’s win. “It was the hardest defeat I’ve ever had. You can do one of two things -- either think about those ghosts and get revisited, or you get a little moxie and resiliency and go out there and do the job. I’m really proud of our guys, to be able to face what we did a year ago. That was a hard loss, man. A really, really hard loss.”
And this was a sweet victory. Winning in Cameron Indoor Stadium, against a Duke team ranked No. 3 in the nation, doesn’t happen too often. Beating Duke in this venerable building after the Blue Devils have suffered an upset loss on the road, is rarer still. Louisville has now won just twice in the building in five tries ever.
Getting this game away from Duke was like stealing somebody’s birthright. It was like prying a quarter out of your dad’s hand when he didn’t want you to. Mike Krzyzewski doesn’t turn loose of that quarter too often. But at the end of the game, Johnson was holding the coin.
Louisville wouldn’t have beaten Duke without Johnson, but it had to win without him in the closing moments. Graduate transfer Fresh Kimble stepped forward with leadership. Fifth-year senior Dwayne Sutton some big free throws. And junior Malik Williams was brilliant in defense, and added a dunk and a pair of free throws late to seal the win.
This is what people thought Louisville would look like before the season: Tough, hard-nosed, mature, deep.
Hall of Fame Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski added another word: Physical. Mentioning the UFC fight that followed the game on ESPN, he said it was far more physical than he cared for.
“We were the prelim to the fight tonight,” Krzyzewski said. “That was a brutal game. The most physical game we’ve been involved in in years, really. They’re good. They’re really good. And Johnson was terrific in that first half. With the depth and experience they have, they outplayed us, especially in that first 10 minutes. Our kids fought like crazy to put us in position to win. But the term ‘freedom of movement’ was not alive and well tonight. I hope we don’t have the rest of the conference like that. It’s just not good basketball. They played great. I don’t want to take away from them. But it’s just not, for both of us, you can’t have that. . . . That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t beat us if it was something different. Every player is going to react to the way the game is administered. God bless them, they did better than we did. But it’s like an early 90’s Pistons-Bulls game. Unbelievable. Really.”
You can believe this. Louisville, behind contributions from Johnson and Williams, outscored Duke 39-5 in bench points. The Cardinals outscored Duke 44-30 in the paint. And in a game played in transition, were outscored only 25-23 in fast-break points.
The Cardinals, after giving up drives against teams like Florida State, Kentucky and Texas Tech, closed down the lanes and didn’t allow dribble penetration against Duke. They closed like wild men on three-point shooters. They held Duke to 37.1 percent shooting from the field and 6 of 25 from beyond the arc. Louisville shot 48.3 percent from the field, 7 of 14 from three-point range and, as important as both of them, went 14-17 from the line with the Cameron Crazies in their ears.
“When you play in this building against a storied program, they’re going to make runs in their own building,” Mack said. “We talked about that before the game. The place is going to go crazy. We just had to figure out a way on offense to come together, get a bucket. And then find a way to get a stop. Really proud of our group. Beat a heck of a team. A team that’s got a chance to, like us, really do some things. . . . I told our guys, a couple of people were talking about our team barely squeaking by (the past two games). It was on the road. I think our team was getting better. So to go 3-0 in three games on the road, we showed a lot of maturity and leadership.”
A Louisville team that plays with this kind of toughness is one you can take seriously. A Louisville team with David Johnson assaulting the basket off ball screens is one you can take seriously. He added a missing dimension. Louisville also got a good contribution from freshman Samuell Williamson off the bench, and 10 points from Steven Enoch. Sutton drew five fouls and went 7-8 from the line.
Duke got 24 points from guard Cassius Stanley and 16 from Matthew Hurt. The Cards held Duke’s star freshman big man, Vernon Carey, mostly in check. He finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds and four turnovers.
After the game, Mack’s initial word on the shoulder Johnson injured when he crashed the ground late was something like a sprain. Johnson said he’d be all right, that he just needed rest, but that he thinks the injury is more a bump or a bruise.
After the coming out party Johnson had, Louisville better hope so.
“He’s just moving in the right direction. I’ve been saying that for a while,” Mack said. “You just have to take the good with the bad. . . . You saw a couple of plays where he threw it to the other team down the stretch. But I’ve got to live with those because he can do some special things.”
Jordan Nwora has done special things all season, but Louisville had to win without his scoring on Saturday. He finished with just 6 points on 3-12 shooting. Louisville did have some success running Johnson of screens Nwora set, because it knew Duke wasn’t going to leave him.
Mack said, after three straight road wins, his team should have a good idea of who it is, and how it needs to play, at least until it can figure out a few things offensively.
“I just look at it building our team’s character,” he said. “Being down 4 or 5 late at Notre Dame. Missing a big shot at Pitt. Duke storms back at their place and it’s going crazy. I think it gives us confidence that we can continue to battle through adversity. But it doesn’t give us entitlement. If it becomes a badge of honor, like, ‘Hey we won at Duke,’ then we’ll lose the next game. . . . We want to be tough. We want to be together. We want to be unbreakable. Sometimes it takes a little while for those seeds to grow. We haven’t arrived. We have a long way to go. But I’m really proud of my guys.”
