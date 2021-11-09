LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This was supposed to be a pretty leisurely night. Louisville assistant Mike Pegues, thrown into the head-coaching role by a six-game university suspension to head coach Chris Mack, was just supposed to hop down into the shallow end and splash around a little bit against a Southern team that was ranked No. 319 in the Pomeroy ratings coming into the game.
It turned out to be a little more work than that. Pegues went through a half-dozen Gatorade towels and earned his first victory in the seat of record with some sweat-equity.
The Cardinals trailed for a good bit of the first half and pulled ahead to a 33-31 halftime lead. In the second, Louisville's full-court pressure and depth wore down the visitors, and Noah Locke scored 12 of his team-high 16 points after the break to lead Louisville to a 72-60 victory before a KFC Yum! Center crowd announced at 12,643.
The fluid offense that yielded 90-plus point performances in Louisville's two exhibition victories was harder to come by against Southern. The Cardinals had to accomplish more off the dribble and scored 20 points off turnovers, not normally a staple of their attack in the Mack era.
The Cardinals opened a 15-point lead with 7:50 left and Southern never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Samuell Williamson had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals, who shot 41.5 percent and outrebounded Southern 54-40. Matt Cross came off the bench to add 15 for Louisville.
The Cards' next game comes Friday night at 7 against Furman.
