LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team will face a loaded Arkansas team in its first game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. Eastern, tournament organizers announced Monday.
Louisville, which will be in its first season under new head coach Kenny Payne, will get an Arkansas team that was ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early top 25 before a slew of defections. Still, coach Eric Musselman reloaded via the transfer portal and has a team that is ranked No. 10 in that poll in its latest release.
Waiting in the next game will be either Creighton (ranked No. 7 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25) or Texas Tech, which is ranked No. 22 in the listing.
The Cardinals’ opponents and game time for Nov. 23 will be determined by their advancement. All 12 games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and also available on the ESPN App.
Travel packages to join the Cardinals are available at GoCards.com/Maui.
Louisville has a 4-3 series lead all-time against Arkansas, which posted a 28-9 record last season and reached the NCAA Elite Eight. The Cardinals have won four of the last five meetings, including a season-opening 96-66 victory over the Razorbacks in the last meeting in the 2009 Hall of Fame Showcase in St. Louis.
The first four meetings between the two schools came in NCAA Tournament competition. Arkansas guard U.S. Reed buried a half-court shot to provide the winning margin as the No. 20 Razorbacks knocked the Cardinals out of the 1981 NCAA Midwest Region second round 74-73 (3/14/81). In another tight NCAA finish, U of L forward Scooter McCray tipped in a shot at the buzzer as UofL beat No. 9 Arkansas 65-63 in the 1983 NCAA Mideast Region semifinals (3/24/83).
It will be the Cardinals' fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational and first in 18 years.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.