LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Movement at the top of the the NCAA women's college basketball poll is pretty rare, because the sport's superpowers rarely lose, but 2020 is nothing if not unconventional.
Then No. 1-ranked South Carolina and No. 4 Baylor both lost last week, creating some room at the top -- and the University of Louisville gladly took advantage.
The Cardinals jumped from No. 5 to the No. 2 latest Associated Press poll released on Monday, the fourth straight season they've held that spot, though they've yet to be No. 1. Louisville did it by virtue of a 41-point thrashing of No. 20 DePaul, then an 18-point win over a Tennessee Martin team picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference.
Louisville is now 4-0, and ranks ninth in the nation in scoring at 94 points per game.
Stanford holds down the top spot, with 24 first-place votes. Louisville, Connecticut and N.C. State got 2 votes each, to round out the top 4, with South Carolina at No. 5.
Still, if you ask Jeff Walz, he is unconcerned about the team's ranking.
"It's December," he said after Louisville's win Sunday. "I'm worried about this team getting better and getting ready for a really tough ACC. I'm not worried about where somebody is going to rank us right now. We'll worry about that at the end of the season."
Kentucky, which came from behind to beat Indiana by 4 on Sunday, climbed into the Top 10 at No. 9, moving up two spots. Indiana fell 2 spots into a tie for No. 15.
