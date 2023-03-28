LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville volleyball team will move three games downtown to the KFC Yum! Center, the program announced in unveiling its 2023 home schedule on Tuesday.
Louisville drew a program-record crowd of 9,058 to a regular-season win over Notre Dame in the downtown arena last season, and drew crowds of 5,002 (on a weekday afternoon) and 8,749 in the NCAA Tournament.
The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back trips to the Final Four and fell to Texas in their first appearance in the NCAA championship game last December. Home matches against Kentucky and Stanford will be moved the downtown arena, along with an Atlantic Coast Confernece showdown with rival Pittsburgh on Oct. 13.
Games in the L&N Arena on campus will begin on August 19 with the annual Red & Black scrimmage. After a homestand featuring Kentucky and Stanford, the Cardinals will wrap up against Penn State on campus.
The ACC schedule at home begins with Syracuse on Sept. 22, followed by Boston College on Sept. 24.
The Cards will host Virginia Oct. 15 before Florida State (Oct. 27) and Miami (Oct. 29) swing through. Nov. 10th and 12th will feature Duke and North Carolina. Louisville will end its regular season by hosting rival Georgia Tech on Nov. 22.
Men's basketball premium seat holders have a right of first refusal for the Yum! Center matches, beginning March 28 at this link. Volleyball season ticket members will be able to purchase the KFC Yum! Center matches starting April 3. On April 10 the KFC Yum! Center package goes on sale to all Cardinal season ticket members and then opens to the general public on April 11. August 1 will mark the renewal deadline for volleyball season tickets.
U of L began is 4-game spring schedule with a 3-2 victory over Kentucky last Friday. It will face a team from Athletes Unlimited on March 31 at 6 p.m. It travels to play at Ohio State on April 8 before wrapping up spring play on April 15 at 6 p.m. against Tennessee in L&N Arena.
