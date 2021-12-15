CRAWFORD | Louisville volleyball arrives at Final Four to complete its championship story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's the team, and there's the story, and they are equally valuable. The great thing about the No. 1-ranked Louisville volleyball team's unbeaten season to date isn't just the 32-0 record, the first Final Four in school history and all the history attached to it.
It's also that its coaches and players have paid such close attention along the way, that they have gained such insight into how they have arrived at this point and, selfishly, as a writer, that they are so adept at expressing it.
No. 1-ranked Louisville will face No. 4 ranked Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nationwide Arena in Columbus. It is a game the team has envisioned from well before the first game of this season.
Tori Dilfer, an All-American setter who decided to come back as a graduate student after last year's COVID-19 campaign, knew the team returning would be special, and she wanted the team to have the audacity to start talking about it right away.
So now that the Cardinals have reached this point, even if it is a first for the program, she did not see it as unnatural.
1 of 42
Louisville volleyball players pour onto the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
IMAGES | Unbeaten Louisville volleyball reaches the Final Four
1 of 42
Louisville volleyball players pour onto the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville's Anna Stevenson scores match point in the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players pour onto the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players pour onto the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players celebrate on the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players celebrate on the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players celebrate on the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville outside hitter Anna DeBeer hugs Cardinals' coach Dani Busboom Kelly after the team's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players and coaches celebrate on the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players celebrate on the Freedom Hall court after their Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball outside hitter Claire Chaussee with fans after the team's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville's Aiko Jones with fans after the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville's Amaya Tillman looks to score in the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players confer between points during their win over Georgia Tech in the Elite Eight.
Eric Crawford photo.
Dani Busboom Kelly talks with her team during Louisville's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville's Tori Dilfer and Anna Stevenson await a Georgia Tech serve during the Cardinals Elite Eight victory in Freedom Hall.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players celebrate a point in their Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players celebrate a point in their Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Amaya Tillman (25) and Claire Chaussee defend a point in Louisville's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville defensive specialist Alexa Hendricks shouts to teammates during the Cardinals' Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville outside hitter Anna DeBeer scores a point in the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Anna Stevenson defends in Louisville's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville's Claire Chaussee climbs for a point in Louisville's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville's Anna DeBeer with a dig in the Cardinals' Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball players celebrate a point in their Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville volleyball's Tori Dilfer celebrates a point in the Cards' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville's Anna DeBeer fakes in the Cards' Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford photo.
Louisville's Anna DeBeer prepares to serve in the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Louisville's Anna Stevenson looks to score in the Cardinals' Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Louisville's Anna Stevenson looks to score in the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
The Louisville volleyball starters before their Elite Eight game against Georgia Tech.
Louisville's Amaya Tillman blocks a shot in the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Louisville's Anna DeBeer blocks in the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Louisville libero Elena Scott keeps her eye on the ball during the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Aiko Jones defends a shot in Louisville's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Anna Stevenson defends during Louisville's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Anna Stevenson defends during the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Claire Chaussee looks to score during Louisville's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Claire Chaussee scores against Georgia Tech in Louisville's Elite Eight victory.
Eric Crawford
Aiko Jones of Louisville looks to score in the Cardinals' Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Ayden Bartlett prepares to serve in Louisville's Elite Eight win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
Aiko Jones prepares to serve in Louisville's Elite Eight victory over Georgia Tech.
Eric Crawford
"Honestly, not much has surprised me," Dilfer said. "I think the 32-0 is surprising. That's just so rare. But in the summer, I remember stepping in day one in the gym and having a conversation with Anna DeBeer about, 'We don't have a missing piece. We need to start talking about this national championship right now. Because if we don't talk about it, we're not going to dream big enough. We're not going to set goals big enough for ourselves.' And from that moment on, everybody started talking about it, and it kind of just slow-rolled. So, nothing's really surprised me with the maturity, with how well we've done with people, different people lighting it up on different nights, you know. That's not surprising to me, because they all have the capability, and we're so well prepped in practice with everyone else we have on the team. I mean, I think that's one of our biggest strengths is how competitive practice is and how much pressure we have in practice."
I've written about the fact that, for unbeaten teams, pressure becomes an opponent. Praise becomes an opponent. Everything in the news, the expectations, the motivation of the other team — they are all extra opponents that have to be handled, somehow.
This Louisville team is not unprepared for them, because it talks about them. The coaches have scouted and game-planned for Wisconsin, but they also game-planned for pressure, for doubt, for over-confidence, for lapses in focus, for history, for rankings, for all the milestones.
"We address it head on," said graduate student Anna Stevenson, an All-American middle blocker. "Before practice, sometimes Dani will talk about those things, and we've even written them out on, like, the whiteboard. I remember one time we burned the rankings of whatever it was. We didn't even know which one there's so many rankings. But, yeah, I mean, we just address it and don't let it just stay there in the back of our heads."
"Yeah, address it head on and address how it can be a distraction," Dilfer added. "We talk about good things as distractions and bad things as distractions. And I think we've handled them super well this year. It's a really mature team, not just in age, but everybody has a really high level of maturity. And the coaches have really helped with that just addressing things head on, not letting anything be swept under the rug. With big things like that, or firsts for our program or anything it can definitely take away from the task at hand. So, I think everybody's done an incredible job, and everybody's personally taken a lot of responsibility and just handled it for themselves."
Who knows whether Louisville will finish it off with two more wins. If it does, Busboom Kelly will become the first woman to coach an NCAA championship volleyball team. She's already the first to bring one to the Final Four undefeated. She'd also become the first person to play for, assist on and coach an NCAA championship team.
But the story is written either way. These things the players talk about and that the coaches have instilled are applicable far beyond sports, and they've already led to something special.
"We talk about out-work, out-prep, out-team," Dilfer said.
They talk about "focused fun." They talk and talk.
"One of the things that when I first got here that was a big shock to me was, like, roles meetings," Stevenson said. "Like we sit in the film room as a team and coaches go one by one and talk honestly and candidly about what each player needs to work on. And so I think our team does a good job of holding each other accountable. But I think there's just a whole lot of trust with the staff to us. And then we know that they've got our backs."
Wisconsin brings a big lineup to bear, led by 6-foot-8-inch All-American Dana Rettke. On the other side of the bracket, Louisville has beaten one of the semifinalists (Pittsburgh) twice and the other (Nebraska) once.
"We've talked all year about just staying true to ourselves and being authentic to our team," Busboom Kelly said. "We're balanced, and, you know, we'll start feeding a hot hand, but we don't know who that is before the game because we've had different players take over in almost every match. So, you know, we don't want to back down and we want to bring the fight to them ... We're not going to be scared of one or two big players."
Louisville carries a dream that hasn't subsided into the Final Four. Perhaps it will continue, and the Cardinals can keep telling their story. It's a good one for its state and community right now. The Cardinals wear uniforms inspired by Muhammad Ali, and the black-and-white trunks and robe he wore throughout his career.
Asked if the team drew inspiration from those, Stevenson, you might've guessed, had a story.
"The guy who makes our super cool videos — Muhammad is his dad," she said. "He made this video for us before we played at Nebraska, and it was all about how I think he was about to fight George Foreman. And everyone thought he was going to lose, because George Foreman had the big name, and Nebraska had the big name. They have it, and we're trying to build that for Louisville."
"I think we've taken on that persona a little bit," Dilfer added. "Assad, our videographer, kind of told us that we were the team that most reminded him of his dad, just the way that we competed and believed in ourselves. I think that was super cool for all of us. I know we got emotional when that video played and just hearing that was super special, just knowing the competitor he was, the person he was. To be compared to him is pretty incredible. And so that's been a super, super big confidence builder for us."
As a kid, Ali, famously, would lie in the yard of his family's home on Grand Avenue in Louisville, next to his brother, look up into the stars and talk about his dream of being the Greatest, the heavyweight champion of the world.
"I think it started with dreaming big," Dilfer said. "Dreaming big for this team, what this team can accomplish, and really believing it. I think, two years ago, when were in the tournament and were labeled the upset queens, Dani's big thing was we needed to believe that we were going to win before — not in an arrogant way — but as in, like, winners win before the match starts in their own head. So, I think that that has been something that we've kept with us for the last couple years. And I know it's been something that stuck with me. You have to believe it before. Dreaming big doesn't take you all the way, but it's definitely been a huge part of why we're here."