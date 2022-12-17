CRAWFORD | Louisville volleyball can't slow down Texas, falls 3-0 in NCAA championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WDRB) – Louisville’s ascent to the summit of women’s college basketball will have to wait. In the program’s first appearance in the NCAA title game on Saturday, the No. 2-seeded Cardinals could not match top-ranked Texas and national player of the year Logan Eggleston in a 3-set loss before a sellout crowd of 16,952 in Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
Louisville scored the first three points of the game, and little else went right. Texas won a pivotal long point, up 20-18, to tip the scales in Game 1, which it won 25-22. The Longhorns had no trouble in a 25-14 win in the second.
Louisville showed signs of life in Game 3, leading 15-14 at the break, but a key service error which Cardinals coach Dani Busboom Kelly was reprimanded by the chair for protesting seemed to hurt. Texas ran off 6 of the next 7 points. And still the Cards weren’t done. They stormed back for set point, up 24-22, but could not score again and lost the set 26-24.
The loss doesn’t mar another historic campaign for Louisville, which lost two All-American leaders from last season’s Final Four team, but not its resolve to finish the job.
The Cardinals won a share of the ACC title, earned a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and the right to host a regional at home. They scored a tense, 5-set comeback victory over Oregon to advance to the program’s second straight Final Four, and then blew ACC rival Pitt away in a fifth set to advance to the championship game for the first time.
Texas, which won its fourth national title, was making its ninth championship game appearance.
The Longhorns won against a crowd primed to root for Louisville and Busboom Kelly, who was part of national championship teams as a player and assistant coach at Nebraska.
Louisville had hoped to continue its run of serving success against an All-American laden Texas team. But Texas was tough in every area.
Claire Chaussee led Louisville with 12 kills. Eggleston led Texas with 19 and Madison Skinner, an All-American transfer from Kentucky, added 12, to win a title at a second different school.
