LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It doesn't matter the sport, the regional championship game is as pressure-packed a single round as exists.
Lose, and players go home disappointed, one game away from a Final Four goal. Win, and whatever happens from then on at least has the luster of a Final Four season.
For the University of Louisville volleyball team, the Elite Eight had added pressure, because the Cardinals came into the game undefeated, ranked No. 1 nationally, and without havinlg lost a set in the NCAA Tournament, or to their regional finals opponent, Georgia Tech, since 2016.
The Yellowjackets applied pressure, using Louisville errors and the big attack of Marianna Brambilla to take the second set 25-21 after losing the first 25-18, but Louisville dug in, won the third 25-21, and then took the fourth 25 to reach the first volleyball Final Four in school history.
Georgia Tech kept on the pressure in the final set, never letting the Cardinals get out of reach, but Louisville used the huge swings of Clarie Chaussee and the poise it has used all season to make a final push for the historic win.
Louisville improved to 32-0 with the victory.
