LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a game that began just over 24 hours before it eventually ended, the University of Louisville baseball team stayed alive in the College World Series by putting away Auburn 5-3 at TD Ameritrade Park in Orlando in the resumption of a suspended elimination game from Tuesday.
Tyler Fitzgerald got the Cardinals started with a solo home run in the first on Tuesday and the Cards took advantage of a two-run error by Auburn second-baseman Ryan Bliss in the third, then had to wait all night after the game was suspended with a 4-1 score after four innings.
The teams traded runs after play resumed, then Louisville held on, getting Auburn to leave the bases loaded in the eighth and ending the game with the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth to advance to a game tomorrow against the loser of today’s Vanderbilt-Mississippi State winner’s bracket game.
Louisville got two innings from Adam Elliott and two from Michael McAvene before Michael Kirian picked up his fifth save of the season. Louisville won its 50th game, against 17 losses. Auburn finishes 38-28.
“I thought our bullpen did a great job,” Louisville coach Dan McDonnell told ESPN. “We had to pitch five innings and didn’t want to use another starter, didn’t want to use Nick Bennett or Luke Smith.”
Louisville got a chance to blow the game open in the eighth after a Drew Campbell single scored Jake Snider and put U of L up 5-2 with two on and nobody out. But Justin Lavey then popped out trying to bunt, Trey Leonard was picked off second and Henry Davis struck out.
McDonnell went with McAvene in the seventh inning, giving the closer his first work since being ejected in the regional and having to serve a four-game suspension. He gave up a run and five hits in two innings of work, though he did get a big strikeout to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth.
In the ninth, Kirian gave up a home run to Conor Davis and a double to Steven Williams to bring the tying run to the plate, but ended the game on a strikeout.
“We got a rally,” McDonnell told ESPN. “We messed that one inning up. But what’s the key to this? Making pitches, making plays and getting timely hitting, and we got just enough.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.