LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest addition to the University of Louisville women’s basketball program is accustomed to high expectations. Kiki Jefferson, a 6-foot-1-inch shooting guard who played four seasons and was Sun Belt Player of the Year at James Madison, will join the Cardinals for her additional COVID-19 season as a grad transfer.
Jefferson, a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, led JMU with 18.3 points and eight rebounds per game last season, shooting 43% from the field and 34% from three-point range. She also won Sun Belt Confernece Tournament Most Outstanding Player, after leading the Dukes to an NCAA Tournament berth.
She leaves James Madison as one of the best players in program history, ranking sixth in scoring, ninth in rebounding and fifth in scoring average on the school’s career lists.
Card Nation What’s Up? ❤️ #Committed @CoachJeffWalz pic.twitter.com/K7kWWkx7FB— Kiki Jefferson (@kikijefferson30) April 17, 2023
Cardinals’ head coach has holes to fill, having lost six seniors, plus five transfers, including leading scorer Hailey Van Lith.
He returns top rebounder Olivia Cochran and talented interior player Nyla Harris, plus forward Merissah Russell, who saw her playing time increase over the course of last season, and forward Alexia Mobley, who is hoping for a successful return from injury.
Walz already has signed guard Jayda Curry from Cal, and Cal State Bakersfield wing Hennie van Schaik via the transfer portal.
