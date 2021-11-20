LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz comes from the old Denny Crum school of scheduling. He's not shy about playing good teams. He isn't shy about taking his team on the road for real road games, not just hyped up neutral-site contests, though he'll play those, too.
In the process, he also gets to take players close to their hometowns to play games, which he also enjoys. On Saturday, he took his No. 10-ranked Cardinals to Seattle to face the University of Washington in a bit of a homecoming for sophomore Hailey Van Lith, who is from Wenatchee, Wash., about 2 1/2 hours away.
It's all fun and games until you run into some adversity, which the Cardinals did in the fourth quarter in Alaska Airlines Arena. They led by 16 at the end of the third quarter, then their offense went as cold as, well, Alaska.
They turned the ball over. They missed shots. And 13-points later, Washington was within 3 points and the Cardinals were feeling the pressure. But Van Lith made a pair of free throws, Emily Engstler made a jumper and the Cards stabilized for a 61-53 victory in front of a crowd of 1,884.
While Walz is looking for more team consistency and a more consistent go-to scorer in key situations, he's also pretty pleased with the way his team is playing defensively.
"Defensively I thought we did some really good things," Walz said. "And in the second and third quarter we really turned the tempo up and were able to get out in transition. We made the extra pass. We were finishing around the rim. We had the game going the way we wanted it to go. Then the last 2 minutes of the third quarter we turned it over three straight times, and the fourth quarter was just an absolute disaster at the offensive end. It's an area we've got to get better at. We held them to 15 points (in the fourth quarter). To say we were able to win the basketball game despite not scoring for seven straight minutes is pretty impressive. "
Louisville got 13 points each from Dixon and Kianna Smith, and got 11 from Van Lith, but on just 4-of-17 shooting from the field. The Cardinals also got 8 points from Engstler and Olivia Cochran.
The Cardinals shot 41.3 percent from the field and made just 2 of 10 three-pointers. But they held Washington to 39.6 percent shooting and forced 20 Huskies' turnovers, which they converted to a 17-13 lead in points off turnovers.
Louisville now will get a couple of days off before traveling to face Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
"We're getting closer," Walz said. "Now I think our biggest issue is going to be, I'm waiting find that one consistent scorer. Who is it going to be? Because right now, it's more game by game. I thought Hailey and Chelsie (Hall) played well in our Arizona game. Then Emily was really good in those 2 games at home. And tonight I thought Liz Dixon played really well at the offensive end. So just trying to figure out who is going to be our consistent scorer. We have a bunch who can score. I just need to get 2 or 3 where I know what I'm going to get every, single night. . . . These next 2 days we're going to have an opportunity to work on us at the offensive end. Because overall, I'm really pleased with what we're doing defensively. Washington played well in the fourth quarter and we still held them to 15 points."
In the meantime, they enjoyed a hometown welcome from Van Lith's family, and Walz said he'll continue the practice, even if it costs him a home game here and there.
"Hailey's parents, her grandmother and great grandma came to the hotel and met the team and had some goodie bags for everybody in our travel party," Walz said. "It's what it's all about, getting the opportunity to take kids as close to home as we can for them to be able to play in front of family and friends. And sometimes you press and put more pressure on yourself. But overall, it's a great experience for kids and it's one we'll continue to do. It's difficult. If you go back and look at our schedules, I don't know how many of the Power 5 schools in the Top 5 or 10 year-in and year-out are willing to make these trips. There's no return trip. That's the only way to get this done. It's just a road game. When we go to Cal Poly, there's no return game involved. But it's the right thing to do as a coach, to try everything you can to get kids back close to home at least one time."
Louisville will face Cal Poly at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
