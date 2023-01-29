LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The last time the Louisville women’s basketball program suffered three straight defeats was February of 2012, and coming into Sunday’s matchup at Syracuse, the current group of Cardinals’ had no interest in ending that long streak.
The Cards ran out to a 12-point lead early in the second quarter, then once again, saw a double-digit lead evaporate, as Syracuse went on an 18-2 run, fueled by five three-pointers in a 5 ½-minute span. But Louisville got a career-best scoring performance from freshman Nyla Harris, who made her first start, and fashioned a 21-2 run of its own to win handily, 79-67 in the Carrier Dome.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz was looking to shake things up, inserting Harris into the starting lineup, along with Mykasa Robinson, who replaced point guard Chrislyn Carr to start the game.
Harris wound up making 7 of 9 shots and grabbing four rebounds. Robinson dished out a career-high 12 assists without a turnover, while scoring seven points, grabbing seven rebounds and collecting five steals.
“She’s credited with one shot,” Walz said. “But she impacted the game like nobody else. What I love about that kid is that she’s willing to do whatever she has to do to win, and she’s coachable the entire time. I can get on her and challenge her if I have to. . . . It’s really a tribute to who she is as a person.”
Walz said Harris played her best game because she limited her turnovers, and because she replicated some things she’s been doing in practice.
“Everything that we've talked about that she's needed to work on, she has been working on it,” Walz said. “You know, everybody in all their camps wants them to play right now and says they need this and need that, but some of them it takes some time. And Nyla has been working and has been getting better and better. I think she's got an unbelievable future here. I think the kid’s got a chance to be special because of how hard she works, but it doesn't mean it's all going to happen in the first half of the season of your freshman year.”
The Cardinals also got 14 points and eight assists from Carr off the bench, and eight points off the bench from Morgan Jones, who suffered what Walz said on his postgame radio show was likely a sprained ankle near the end of the game.
Hailey Van Lith suffered through a second-straight tough shooting game, finishing with six points on 2 of 11 shooting in 27 minutes.
Walz said he reduced her minutes to allow her to rest. She’d played nearly 40 minutes a game in January, and he said that can catch up with you. Between Jones’ injury and the team’s overall need for rest, he says the ACC bye week comes at a good time. The Cards won’t play again until North Carolina visits the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday.
“I thought Liz Dixon played extremely well,” Walz said. “Morgan did some really nice things rebounding-wise and scored early. CC had eight assists, two turnovers and five steals. We're just trying to find some answers. We're trying to figure out how we can get this thing turned back around, and it's going to take every one of them, because we all have to get better.”
