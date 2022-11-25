LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After losing two of three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team returned home for the War W Walz.
All right, maybe not quite that. Still, there wasn’t about to be any drama against an overmatched Longwood team that visited the KFC Yum! Center at noon on Black Friday in front of a surprisingly healthy crowd of 8,130 comprised clearly of online shoppers.
Or perhaps, Louisville basketball fans are really hungry for a win.
If so, that much was satisfied when the No. 10-ranked Louisville bolted to a 35-10 first-quarter lead on its way to a 100-37 blowout.
The Cards played without leading scorer Hailey Van Lith, who got a rest after playing extensive minutes in the Bahamas and who had a minor injury in practice on Thursday.
But her teammates had long since gotten the message: That they needed to lift their level of play, and that losing was not OK – especially for a program that hasn’t lost more than 4 regular season games in any of the past 5 seasons. To drop half that many in three days could not be allowed to sit well, and it didn’t with coach Jeff Walz.
It's something that has to be not just explained but experienced when transfers come from other programs, where a loss might not be as difficult a business.
“Oh, they feel it from me,” Walz said. “They feel it. You know what? For 16 years now, and this is the truth, I’ve told teams from when we started with Angel (McCoughtry), I’m not concerned about scoreboard. I want effort. I want great effort, then the score takes care of itself. And that’s what has happened. Our effort was poor in the Bahamas, and it's not just physical effort, it's mental effort. . . . We're not used to losing. You know, sometimes you have kids come from programs that I'm not saying they're used to losing, but they've lost more. So, it's like, ah, it's OK, we lost. I’m like, ‘No. It’s not OK here.”
Louisville wasn’t about to lose on Friday. Payton Verhulst saw some shots start to fall and finished with a career-high 16 points. CC Carr led the Cardinals with 17 points, while Morgan Jones added 15. Olivia Cochran finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Norika Konno had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.
The Cardinals scored 35 points in the first quarter and had nine players score. Walz is hoping the playing time he was able to spread out will spread some confidence.
Van Lith, he said, should be good to go against Ohio State, and could’ve played on Friday if needed.
He’s looking to replace the physical presence of Emily Engstler underneath and on the boards and the consistency of Chelsie Hall at point. Those, however, will likely be team efforts. In the meantime, he’s looking for better execution and a more determined rebounding effort from everybody.
“Our first-shot defense has been good,” he said. “But you have to get the rebound.”
Next up for the Cardinals is a visit from No. 4-ranked Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
