LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The only question to be answered on Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center was how the Louisville women's basketball team would respond to its horrific fourth-quarter meltdown in last Thursday's loss at N.C. State.
It took a quarter or so for the Cardinals to deliver their answer, but they did it emphatically. After Wake Forest capitalized on open three-pointers for a big offensive quarter – leading 22-21 after 10 minutes – Louisville clamped down, and ran away.
The Cardinals gave up a 3-pointer to open the second quarter, then didn't allow Wake Forest to make another basket for the rest of the period. In fact, they didn't allow another field goal until there were just over two minutes to play in the third. By that time, they led by 33 on their way to a 72-60 victory.
"I really appreciate our kids because, you know, you've got to own it," Walz said. "And we all came in as a staff as well and we own owned it from our end, in terms of areas that we have to do a better job preparing our kids for. And the players came in, we sat down we watched film, we had good conversations on things. 'Hey, here's what we did. Here are things that we need to improve on.' And you know, they were just as vocal during that film session as we were, and they've gone back to work. And for a lot of this ballgame today, I thought we looked really good. And then, you know, good got sloppy there in the fourth quarter. And that's not all because of the 10 players that were out there playing. There are some others that get involved in the game and unfortunately, I thought the players played a very good game."
Walz was referring to the game officials, with whom he was displeased for much of the game. Walz and Emily Engstler both were whistled for fourth-quarter technical. Walz earned his. Engstler wasn't sure why she got hers.
That, combined with some reserves on the court, made for a long fourth quarter.
"There was no flow," Walz said. "We needed some Drano. It was clogged up all right. That entire fourth quarter was constipated. . . . Good God, it was bad."
But Louisville's response was good. Hailey Van Lith, who led Louisville with 17 points and dished out 6 assists on Saturday, said the team realized what happened in the fourth quarter on Thursday, and determined to move on.
"I'm going to keep it real. We kicked their butt for three quarters and just fell apart in the fourth," she said. "And if you weren't there, it was deafening loud in the fourth quarter like the loudness, the confusion you could see on us. We couldn't hear each other. So, we've been really emphasizing communication. We have a lot of older players, so it's unacceptable for us not to be a good communicating team. So that was our main focus. But, I mean, we played really well for three quarters. So we felt very positive about the potential this team has."
Liz Dixon, who came off the bench to score 12 points Saturday, said the team took the loss hard, but didn’t let it linger.
"We decided we're going to grow together," she said. "We weren't going to dwell on it too much. Just keep pushing."
The difference in Wake Forest's big scoring first-quarter and its field goal droughts in the second and third came down to a couple of changes. First, Walz inserted Mykasa Robinson, and she immediately established herself as a defensive presence. Second, he tweaked the way Louisville was defending ball screens, and that addressed the issue of open three-pointers.
The result was 21 consecutive missed shots by the Demon Deacons.
Louisville got 15 points and 8 rebounds from Engstler. Off the bench, Robinson dished out six assists.
Next up for Louisville, Florida State visits the KFC Yum! Center Thursday night. The Seminoles have beaten Louisville in each of the past three seasons.
