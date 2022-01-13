LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The No. 3-ranked Louisville women's basketball team wasn't quite itself on Thursday night against Syracuse, but they were glad to be back playing together after a short COVID pause that claimed more than half of the team, and head coach Jeff Walz.
The Cardinals were sharp on offense, shooting 51.3%, and they used some of that sharp-shooting late against a Syracuse team that smelled a chance at an upset and jumped at it. The Orange were tied with Louisville with just 7 minutes to play, then the Cardinals got some important stops and made 7 of their last 10 shots to pull away for an 84-71 win.
Louisville outscored Syracuse 22-9 down the stretch and half of those points came from sophomore Hailey Van Lith, who finished with 20. Graduate guard Kianna Smith also scored 20, with some timely 3-point shooting, including a big three after Syracuse nosed a point in front in the third quarter.
"We made it interesting," Walz said. "Offensively I was really impressed with how we shot the basketball, how we passed. We were very unselfish. And defensively, we looked like a team that was just coming off a COVID pause. We did not practice on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Had 5 kids at Monday's practice, then 11 on Tuesday, then 12. Myself, I just got out (of COVID protocols) today. I've got to thank my staff. They did a tremendous job of getting our team ready to play today. It wasn’t a traditional practice schedule. . . . We chased them a lot today, and that was just because we didn't jump to the ball . . . because we hadn't been practicing."
Syracuse made 8 of 17 3-pointers and got 19 points from Christianna Carr and 17 from Chrislyn Carr. The teams fought to a 31-31 tie on the boards, but two areas delivered the game to Louisville – a 46-22 edge in paint points and a 24-11 margin in points off turnovers.
Playing without Ahlana Smith, who has given the team a major spark off the bench all season, Walz turned more to Mykasa Robinson, who responded with 4 assists and a pair of steals. Emily Engstler had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists against her old team, and Olivia Cochran had 13 points and 7 boards.
"We took we took good shots," Walz said. "We shared the ball. I mean, 22 assists on 34 made field goals says a lot about how unselfish you are. And we took shots that we take in practice, especially in the first half. Haley was hit hitting that pull-up jump shot; we got her off the ball screen, and she really did a nice job of reading it and not penetrating too far. She took the shot when it was there and made some really big shots early. I just thought it was a really good ballgame for us at the offensive end."
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kianna Smith and Van Lith steadied the Cards after Syracuse tied the game in the fourth quarter, and a 9-0 run over 3 1/2 minutes late in the game put them in control.
The Cards dished out 22 assists and outscored Syracuse 14-4 off the bench. The win was their 14th straight. They had a couple of chances to build on 11 point leads, but Syracuse in each half scrapped their way back into the game.
"You'd like to be able to win every game by 20, if you can," Walz said. "But at the same time, I knew it was going to be a challenge. I knew it was going to be a ballgame. Syracuse plays hard. . . . We got it up to 11, and had a chance to get it up to 13 to 15, and when you can get it to that, then you might be able to put them away. But you've got to give Syracuse a ton of credit, because I think, they're playing six, really playing five. And I thought they looked in great shape. We really didn't get a chance to wear them down, which we've done to a lot of teams. So you've got to tip your hat to them."
Louisville returns to action Sunday at noon against Boston College, before one of its biggest games of the season, a top-5 matchup against N.C. State next Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.