LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was a day for new beginnings at the University of Louisville, and that was even evident at Friday night's NCAA Tournament opener for the U of L women's basketball team, when new men's coach Kenny Payne walked into the arena, waved to fans, and received an ovation before sitting down behind the women's bench.
But not everything is new. The U of L women, for instance, did what they always do. They took care of business in the first round, using full-court pressure to kick-start their offense and kick Albany to the tournament curb, 83-51 in front of a crowd of 8,407 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville has played 13 first-round NCAA games under Jeff Walz, and they've won all of them by double-digits. The last time anyone came within 25 of them was a decade ago.
The No. 1 seeded Cardinals (26-4) won their 15th home game without a loss to set up a Sunday matchup against Gonzaga, which put away Nebraska 68-55 to improve to 27-6.
The win got Louisville off on a good note, after stewing for a time after their late stumble in a first-round ACC Tournament loss to Miami nearly two weeks ago.
"You know, I think the feeling that we felt in the ACC tournament, we decided after that game that we're never going to feel that again," said Louisville sophomore Hailey Van Lith, who led the Cardinals with 20 points. "And we had a great week, two weeks of practice but at some point you've got to let that game go and I think we've let it go. It's in the past, we've learned from it and we move forward, and I think we proved that in this game."
Kianna Smith made a couple of early jumpers to get Louisville going, but they led just 18-13 after one quarter. In the second, they ratcheted up their pressure, throwing on a half-court trap if Albany was able to beat their full-court press, and the visitors wilted under that pressure.
Louisville scored a season-high 29 second-quarter points, opened a 28-point lead by halftime, and cruised the rest of the way. Nobody played more than 26 minutes.
For the game, Louisville turned 26 Albany turnovers into 37 points.
"That was really important," Walz said. "I mean, that's how we play. That's what we have to do. We've got to try to get as many opportunities to score as we can. We shot the ball 63 times to their 49; we get to the free-throw line 16 times. We have to create possessions. And that's what we were able to do tonight. And you know, obviously we'll have a game plan for a really, really good Gonzaga team on Sunday and see |what we can do."
Emily Engstler had 17 points, 7 steals and 7 rebounds for Louisville, surpassing the 1,000-point mark for her career. Kianna Smith finished with 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Olivia Cochran went 4-for-4 from the field and had 10 points.
"I thought we needed to cause as much havoc in this game as we could," Walz said. "Because if you let them run their stuff, they're really good. And I thought our players did a really nice job."
