CRAWFORD | Louisville women find strength in numbers to reach ACC Tournament title game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Championship game opportunities don’t come around very often. A year ago, as good as the Louisville women’s basketball team was, it fell short of a chance to play for the ACC Tournament championship.
This year’s edition made sure that it punched its ticket on Saturday, wearing down a depleted Syracuse team 72-59 in the ACC semifinals to reach the tournament title game for the third time in four years.
For a Louisville team that has worked all season for this kind of moment, it has not been a steamroller ride to reach it. The Cardinals are 23-2 overall, and though winning comfortably, they aren’t blowing opponents away.
Thus far in the postseason, two-time ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans has gone 7 for 26 from the field. But that hasn’t hindered the Cards, who have gotten big performances from others.
Cardinals coach Jeff Walz shakes his head when he thinks about the all-ACC teams. Only Evans was honored on either the first or second team, despite Louisville winning its fourth straight regular-season title.
"It shows that we’ve got a great team," he said. "... But we have good players. I was really pleased. In yesterday’s game, I thought Ramani Parker was without a doubt the star of the game. In this one, I thought it was Norika Konno. She played some phenomenal minutes on both ends of the floor, and I was just proud of her. She’s worked really good, and she’s finally feeling good."
Louisville’s balance was on full display. Nine players logged double-digit minutes. Evans led the Cardinals with 13 points, Kianna Smith added 11 and Konno and Olivia Cochran scored 10 each. Haley Van Lith and Liz Dixon had 8 points each, and Mykasa Robinson had 7.
Evans, coming off a subpar shooting game, said her goal heading into this one was getting Smith some good looks early. A day prior, she said that Van Lith got it going from the outside, and, "We know it’s going to take everybody playing well."
At times during the second half of the season, Evans has carried a disproportionate share of the scoring load. But that’s not how this Louisville team operates when it is playing its best.
"I have a good team around me," Evans said. "I don’t have to put that much weight on my shoulders."
"We've got a very good team," Walz added. "I know some of us at our ACC Network might not agree with that because they say it's Dana and then a bunch of scrubs, but that's where they're wrong. That's where they don't know enough about our team to be able to realize we've got a good team. When Dana doesn't play well, we're still able to win. There are just games when she takes over that she can dominate a game. When she's on, it's pretty darned impressive."
The victory earned Louisville another shot at North Carolina State, one of two teams to beat the Cardinals this season. The Wolfpack pulled away late to beat Georgia Tech in Saturday’s second semifinal. The teams will meet at noon Sunday on ESPN2.
It’ll be another sizable challenge for the Cardinals, who struggled with NC State’s bigger post players in the first meeting. Syracuse, a larger, more physical team, pounded the ball inside to get Cochran and Dixon both into some early foul trouble. But Louisville again got some big minutes from Parker, and Cochran had a solid second half to help neutralize the Orange's inside threat.
"We've got to do a good job of boxing out," Walz said of Sunday’s matchup. "We have to limit them to one shot. They like to drive the basketball. Our guards are going to have to do a really good job of staying between their man and the basket, because we can't always come over with our posts to help. You know, that's the thing, in the past two games our posts have gotten into some foul trouble because our guards have gotten beat, and now they get stuck rotating over to try to help them. I've got to get our guards to really, really dial it up tomorrow, and whoever we play, keep people in front of them."
Walz also needs all hands on deck and sharp shooting during the championship game, which is a big opportunity for Louisville. The Cardinals do not have a victory against a team in the top 25 of the current NET rankings.
For Evans, the main link to Louisville’s recent Final Four success still on the roster, this is when the season gets interesting.
"It's fun. This is what we've been waiting for," she said. "This is something that we've been working for all summer, all year long. It's here, and now we know that we have one more game to win a championship. I know everybody is going to be dialed in and ready to play. Everybody has been focused. I think we've gotten great production from our bench. Everybody is ready, we're focused ... and we're just going to listen to our coaches with the scouting report and just be ready."
