CRAWFORD | Louisville women focused on picking up pace heading into NCAA opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz does subscribe to the adage that "Defense Wins Championships." But he probably wouldn’t mind a three-word addition: "Not without offense."
On Sunday, asked for his tournament key for No. 2 seed Louisville heading into NCAA Tournament play Monday night at 8 against No. 15 seed Marist, his answer was a bit surprising. It wasn’t rebounding, which has been a constant concern all season, or defense, which has improved in recent games. Those things are important, Walz said, but his main emphasis?
"We’ve got to take good shots," Walz said. "That’s going to be the key for us. We’ve got to eliminate poor shots. We’ve got to make that extra pass but at the same time if we have a good shot, don’t pass it up. If we can limit the number of contested shots we take, then I’m going to like the results."
At tournament time, you have to minimize your weaknesses, clearly. But even more important is maximizing your strengths. For Louisville, that means passing, offensive balance, and putting pressure on opponents through offensive efficiency.
As it turns out, that meshes well with the kind of performance that has been required to win the past five women’s basketball tournaments – and beyond.
While the men’s tournament pace often slows to a more plodding proposition, the women’s tournament generally opens up.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 22-20 championship game,” Walz quipped earlier this season.
The past five women’s NCAA champions have averaged 84.02 points per game in tournament play. The past five men’s champions have averaged 78.0.
For Louisville, that has meant extra focus on ball movement in practice, with a premium on shot selection and pace.
"We’ve been having really good shootarounds, really good practices," freshman Hailey Van Lith said. "... We’ve all finally just bought into it, everyone on the team. Double-teams come we’re kicking it out to wide-open shooters. Help collapses, we kick it out to shooters, because everyone on this team can shoot. That’s what makes us hard to guard, and we’re starting to use that to help us instead of to hurt us, with our shot selection. It’s a big reason I wanted to come play here – it’s like playing at the next level. Everyone can score, and everyone can shoot. It’s just about playing together."
That also makes it tricky. If everyone is able to score, every shot looks like a good one, sometimes. Walz has given his players this rule of thumb.
"If you’re having to shoot over somebody, it’s probably not a good shot," Walz said. "If I’m having to make an acrobatic step-back, it’s not a good shot. We’re looking for rhythm shots. Get me a nice pass where I can step into something, rise up and shoot it. We’ve got to be able to penetrate, draw and then pass to where it’s a rhythm shot. We’ve got to be able to go inside-out. We’ve talked about that, and I’m going to continue to preach it. We’ve got to get our post players involved early."
Walz expects some jitters. Only two players on his team – senior Dana Evans and transfer Kianna Smith – have any real NCAA Tournament experience. Moreover, his team got to Texas last Wednesday and play one of the final games of the first round, Monday night at 8.
"I’m expecting them to be excited," Walz said. "It won’t surprise me if we throw it over the backboard a few times. A pass might fly out of bounds eight feet above somebody’s head. But that’s what comes with adrenaline and excitement. We’re going to try to get things going early, get a little tempo involved to try to let them run those jitters out. But it’s more, so we’ve prepared for this. They prepared for it. . . . Hard work doesn’t guarantee you success, but it does prepare you for that moment.”
Van Lith said the Cardinals are ready.
"It has felt like a little bit," she said. "When we first got here we were like, 'Dang. We don’t play till Monday. What are we going to do?' But watching the men's games the last few days, you just want to get out there and play. . . . If you’re not a little bit nervous, you probably don’t care enough. I’ll probably have a little bit of nerves, but I have teammates and coaches that instill confidence in me and have faith in me."
For a while this season, while it was ranked No. 1 nationally, Louisville was the talk of the nation. After three losses, others are in the spotlight. Top-seeded Stanford, on the other side of Louisville’s bracket, is favored to win the tournament by many. But Van Lith said the Cardinals are confident despite the relative lack of attention entering NCAA play.
"I definitely think we’re not talked about enough, with our potential," she said. "Everyone wanted to love us when we were No. 1, but as soon as we fell a little bit, people stopped. Which is typical. It has just provided fuel to prove everyone wrong. That’s what the season has been about, even when we were No. 1. Do they really belong up there? Are they really that good? So that’s been our agenda all season, and they’re going to be talking about us at the end that’s for sure."
