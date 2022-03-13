CRAWFORD | Louisville women get back to work as No. 1 seed at home in Wichita Region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women's basketball team, which spent all season in the Top 5 nationally, was named the No. 1 seed in the Wichita Region on Sunday and will face Albany in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville would face the winner of a matchup between Gonzaga and Nebraska if they advance.
There has been little drama on Selection Day for some time for the Cardinals (25-4), who are a No. 1 seed for the third time in four seasons, after being a No. 1 seed in 2019 and the top overall seed in 2018.
The team watched Sunday's selection show at a small private reception at Hurstbourne Country Club, and erupted in cheers when the seeding was announced.
The Cards' opening-game 61-59 setback to Miami back on March 4 in the ACC Tournament seems like ancient history, though it still has the them motivated entering NCAA Tournament play..
Coach Jeff Walz, who shouldered the blame for the Miami loss after pulling his starters with a 16-point lead in the game, said there's not much difference in the top two seeds.
"You know, it is what it is," he said. "Either way, you're going to be playing good teams, and you'd better be prepared for that."
The concern after what happened in Greensboro is that it now has happened twice in high-profile games. The Cards also dropped a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of a loss at N.C. State.
"I’ll take the blame for this,"Walz said after the loss. "I tried to sub a little bit there at the end, trying to keep some fresh legs possibly thinking as you’re going through a tournament three games in hopefully three days, and we lost all of our rhythm offensively. And then we took some real poor shots, didn’t defend, didn’t guard. Everything that we needed to do to allow them to come back in the game, we did. That’s unfortunate for us, and again, I’ll take the blame for it. I’m not going to put the blame on these kids. It’s my fault. . . . It’s nice to sit here in front of the media when things go well and say how great it is, but this is part of it, too. You’ve got to be able to take the questions and admit when you screw up, and I screwed up there’s no question about it.”
Senior Kianna Smith said the team didn't blow off what happened against the Hurricanes.
"I wouldn’t say being down on ourselves is a bad thing because we have to be down — like that was awful. There’s no question about it," she said. "This is the second time that’s happened to us this year, and we have to learn from it and make changes. And the only way that you learn from something is reflecting on the game and reflecting on all your mistakes.”
More than two weeks is a lot of time for reflecting, but it's also a lot of time to heal up bumps and bruises, too. Louisville will again play its first-round NCAA Tournament game at home, as well as a second-round game if it advances.
It's the sixth straight tournament in which Louisville will play its opening round at home. The Cardinals were 14-0 in the KFC Yum! Center this season. Walz is 12-7 in ACC Tournament play, but in the NCAA Tournament, he's 33-12. Louisville has reached the at least the Elite Eight in each of its past three NCAA Tournament trips, including a Final Four appearance in 2018.
Sophomore Hailey Van Lith has led a balanced Louisville attack in scoring this season at 13.6 points per game this season. Smith is close behind at 11.8, and Emily Engstler has added 11.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
