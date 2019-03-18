CRAWFORD | Louisville women glad for No. 1 NCAA seed, but know challenge awaits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jeff Walz found out when his cell phone started blowing up. Asia Durr found out in a group chat with her teammates. Most of the “women’s basketball community,” as ESPN termed it, found out via Twitter.
No matter where they found out their NCAA Tournament fate after ESPN jumped the gun with a premature series of women’s tournament graphics on Monday, the University of Louisville women’s basketball players and coaches said it was an honor to be chosen as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season, even if they could be headed to Albany, N.Y., and No. 2 seed UConn’s backyard.
“It’s recognition for what you did during the regular season, and it’s great to get that recognition,” Louisville senior All-American Asia Durr said. “But that’s all it is. You still have to go out and play, and win games, and you know you’re going to be playing against people who are good. We’re super excited about it.”
Louisville didn’t let the bracket gaffe keep it from holding its selection party with hundreds of its fans on campus. Walz sat with his daughters on his lap and talked with ESPN.
But in a hallway outside the arena, the Louisville coach acknowledged that No. 1 seed or not, it’s still UConn’s show.
“The draw comes out and Albany is the first region and we come up as the No. 1 seed, and I told our kids it’s a little bit of motivation when all they have is highlights of UConn,” Walz said. “I think they thought UConn was going to be the No. 1 seed, and they’re deserving, they’re a great basketball team. But then when you look at the next three No. 1 seeds that are shown, they have highlights of all those. So that’s a little bit of, ‘Hey, this is what they think of you.’ And now we have to go out and prove them wrong.”
Senior point guard Arica Carter is expected to play on Friday, but has yet to return to practice, focusing instead on healing the strained knee that kept her out of last week’s ACC Tournament championship game. Sam Fuehring will be back from the sprained ankle that knocked her out of that game.
And Louisville players say they’ll be fine for one game without Walz, who will be serving a one-game NCAA Tournament suspension for comments made within earshot of NCAA representatives at the end of last season’s Final Four loss to Mississippi State.
“We’re not about any one coach or anyone player,” Durr said. “We’re a team, and the coaches are a staff. We’ll follow the game plan and go out and play.”
While there was some speculation among the media that Louisville had blown its shot at a No. 1 seed with a 20-point loss to Notre Dame in the ACC championship game, that talk was a bit far-fetched. It would’ve been like speculating that Virginia would fall from the No. 1 line on the men’s side for a double-digit loss to Florida State. Except that loss was in the tournament semifinals.
Louisville beat a higher-ranked team than FSU to get to the championship game, and played most of it without two senior starters. The Cardinals like Virginia’s men, lost only three games all season, and two were to the eventual No. 1 overall seed. And Louisville faced the No. 5 schedule in the nation in compiling its 29-3 record.
“After we got beat in the ACC championship game, Chicago (Regional) wasn’t an option, and it shouldn’t have been,” Walz said. “Notre Dame earned the right to play in Chicago. So for us I felt like it was going to be Albany, either one or a two, it’s not much different.”
And Walz said he won’t worry about Albany, because he’s worried about getting out of Louisville first.
“This is the toughest women’s basketball NCAA field I’ve ever been a part of,” Walz said. “If you can get to the Sweet 16, anything can happen, but we’ve got to get there first, and we have an excellent Robert Morris team that we better be ready to play.”
And they’ll have to get ready early. Walz was a bit miffed at the noon tipoff on Friday, to be televised on ESPN2.
“We’re the No. 3 attendance team in college basketball,” he said. “You would think they could’ve found a way for us to play a night game,”
Regardless, the Cardinals began the season with the goal of being a No. 1 seed. On Monday, the celebrated that, before getting back to work.
“Being a No. 1 seed was important for us," Dana Evans said. "We wanted to be a No. 1 seed and I think we deserved a spot. But there's a lot of good teams out there, so we got to come every night prepared to play."
When ESPN and the NCAA decided to release the bracket at 5 after it had been mistakenly broadcast at 3, the drama from Louisville's selection party was gone. But as Walz looked out into the arena with an entire side filled with fans, he smiled.
"Unbelievable how many people came out even though the entire bracket is out," Walz said. "There’s no suspense about what's gong to happen. But I think it speaks volumes for our fans, and their love for women’s basketball."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.