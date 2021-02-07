CRAWFORD | Louisville women grind out win against Notre Dame, retake 1st in ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the Louisville women’s basketball team, it’s always a good day when you can beat Notre Dame and regain sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
But it wasn’t the kind of emphatic defensive effort that coach Jeff Walz would like to see heading into the second week of February. The Cardinals put Notre Dame away for a third consecutive meeting — a first for the Louisville program — 71-65 on Sunday afternoon.
The win came on the strength of a 27-point effort by senior All-American Dana Evans in what was scheduled to be her next-to-last game in the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals (18-1) built a double-digit early lead early in the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame pulled back within 1 — with a chance to take the lead — with just under two minutes to play. After a stop, Evans calmly dribbled past half court, Walz called a double-screen, Evans dribbled off the first screen, nobody picked her up and she buried a 3-pointer to effectively seal the game.
"I just kind of thought, 'OK, let’s get this game over with now,'" Evans said. "... I had missed three or four 3s leading up to that, but I just kind of took my time and watched my follow-through."
Evans' facial expression never changed. She calmly took the ball, calmly went off the screen and reacted calmly to a timeout call after the shot. Her late-game heroics are well-documented. She scored Louisville’s final 5 points on Sunday. Her only flaw during that stretch was a missed free throw — ending a streak of 45 makes.
Evans said her confidence and execution in late-game situations is borne of repetition.
"I just rely on my days in the gym that don’t get talked about too much," she said. "The grind. The summer nights. And I have faith in God. I’m just pretty confident when that time comes."
Beyond that, Walz said he wanted to see more consistent defense. His team will put together a few stops, get a double-digit lead, then breakdowns will keep the Cardinals from extending it.
"We will take it," Walz said. "We found a way to grind something out. But defensively is the area where we’ve got to get better. We made little strides here or there ... and then we’ll have back-to-back complete meltdown breakdowns. That’s the area where we’ve got to get better. Offensively I’m not concerned. We got really good looks. We missed a lot of layups, but overall it wasn’t a terrible offensive night. But defensively is where we kill ourselves."
Louisville got 16 points from Kianna Smith and 12 from Elizabeth Balogun, who didn’t get back into Louisville until Saturday after a week of workouts with the Nigerian National Team. Freshman Olivia Cochran, who missed Thursday night’s game with a sprained knee, returned to pull down 11 rebounds and had 2 points on an off shooting night. Robinson added eight rebounds, 5 points and four assists.
The Cardinals will now play their final scheduled home game of the season on Thursday against Georgia Tech before wrapping up with four league games on the road. They have another ACC title in their sights, but Walz said it’s way too soon to talk about that.
"I promise you," he said. "We’ve got to fix our own problems right now. If we don’t continue to get better a little bit at a time defensively, it’s not going to matter. We’re not going to go undefeated in our next however many games we have left."
